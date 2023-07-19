WhatsApp finally rolls out standalone smartwatch app for Wear OS
Meta had finally announced that WhatsApp for Wear OS is now rolling out to smartwatch users around the world in the coming days. After months of testing, the standalone smartwatch app is finally ready for primetime.
The Verge reports that the rollout is starting today, and that the new standalone app is compatible with all smartwatches powered by Google's Wear OS 3. To avoid confusing users, WhatsApp’s smartwatch app is as simple as it gets.
The main features the app offers are the ability to send and receive text and voice messages, as well as emojis and quick replies. It might sound pretty basic, but this is more than enough considering that all of these features are available from your wrists.
Unsurprisingly, watchOS users haven’t been blessed with the same level of support, so their WhatsApp experience will be rather limited in comparison with Wear OS users. Apple Watch users can’t send messages or make calls through their smartwatch using WhatsApp, but they can reply to messages from their wrists. Not to mention that iPad users don’t even have an official app yet.
