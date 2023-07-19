Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
WhatsApp finally rolls out standalone smartwatch app for Wear OS

@cosminvasile
Meta had finally announced that WhatsApp for Wear OS is now rolling out to smartwatch users around the world in the coming days. After months of testing, the standalone smartwatch app is finally ready for primetime.

The Verge reports that the rollout is starting today, and that the new standalone app is compatible with all smartwatches powered by Google's Wear OS 3. To avoid confusing users, WhatsApp’s smartwatch app is as simple as it gets.

The main features the app offers are the ability to send and receive text and voice messages, as well as emojis and quick replies. It might sound pretty basic, but this is more than enough considering that all of these features are available from your wrists.

As a slightly more advanced feature, users will be able to take VoIP calls when their smartwatch is not connected to their smartphones, as well as reply to messages and start new conversations.

Unsurprisingly, watchOS users haven’t been blessed with the same level of support, so their WhatsApp experience will be rather limited in comparison with Wear OS users. Apple Watch users can’t send messages or make calls through their smartwatch using WhatsApp, but they can reply to messages from their wrists. Not to mention that iPad users don’t even have an official app yet.

Usually, competition is good for consumers, but when it comes to WhatsApp, Meta seems to favor Wear OS over watchOS users. If you’re using a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, look for the standalone WhatsApp in the coming days.

