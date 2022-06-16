 New Samsung Wallet available today with integration of Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and crypto - PhoneArena
Samsung has just announced Samsung Wallet, the South Korean answer to the Apple Wallet, an app that stores everything you need from your digital keys to IDs and membership cards, and even crypto (the Apple Wallet doesn't support crypto, by the way). Well, technically Samsung Wallet is not a new app. It existed before (in 2013), but then it was replaced by Samsung Pay back in 2015. And now, the new Samsung Wallet app will integrate a lot of existing Samsung services in one app - what more could you ask for?

Samsung Wallet integrates ID, keys, and crypto


The new Samsung Wallet app is available today, taking the place of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass. Before that, the former handled your payment cards, while the latter was responsible for your passwords. The new Wallet app now also integrates with SmartThings and this allows it to store some digital home and car keys.

And, on top of that, the Wallet app integrates also with Samsung's Blockchain Wallet app for cryptocurrency. In the future, the app should also hold your digital IDs such as Student IDs and driver's licenses (this feature was teased back during the Unpacked event at the beginning of the year).


If you happen to own a supported BMW, Genesis, or Hyundai car, you can also store your digital automobile keys in the Samsung Wallet app (for seamlessly unlocking and starting your car with your phone).

Another cool feature is that Wallet will support boarding passes too. However, this is currently only limited to Korean Air boarding passes, so you can use it if you go visit Samsung's home country, for example. Hopefully, the feature will expand to other airlines at some point in the future too (but Samsung didn't share details on that just yet).

As for availability, the app is available today in the US, the UK, and the following European countries: France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. In order to get the new Wallet app, you only need to open Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass from your eligible Galaxy phone and follow the prompts to migrate to Wallet.

Keep in mind that not all Galaxy phones will support it. For one, your Galaxy needs to be Samsung Pay-enabled and run at least Android 9 Pie. Some of the features of Wallet also require an eSE-enabled Galaxy (eSE is Samsung's security hardware).
