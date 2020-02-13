Verizon will carry the Galaxy Z Flip on the sly, and the Razr is not impressed









T-Mobile didn't order the Z Flip from Samsung, as it couldn't tell what will happen in the Sprint merger trial, but with the deal getting greenlit by the courts the other day, New T-Mobile may inherit Samsung's first Z-series phone in its portfolio very soon.





Until then, however, AT&T and America's fourth largest carrier are your only options to get one, unless you buy it unlocked directly from Samsung. Granted, Verizon has exclusive hold on Motorola's foldable Razr for now, and that's probably what explains the lack of a Galaxy Z Flip in its roster but fret not, clamshell lovers, it will still carry it on the hush-hush.





Wait, what? That's right, Verizon's prolific PR champion Geroge Koroneos confirmed during the Galaxy Z Flip unveiling ceremony that the carrier will support Samsung's first horizontal foldable as a BYOD (bring your own device) handset when you get the unlocked version directly from Samsung.





That's not a small feat, given Verizon's notoriously capricious activation rules, inherited from the times when it was the odd big CDMA carrier out. Long story short, if you are on Verizon, you can still get and use the Galaxy Z Flip, and Best Buy has a decent trade-in deal to soothe the $1380 price pains somewhat.





.@Verizon will support the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for BYOD when it launches. pic.twitter.com/aHcr8DJxrg — George Koroneos (@GLKCreative) February 11, 2020

