Verizon will carry the Galaxy Z Flip on the sly, and the Razr is not impressed

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 13, 2020, 2:12 AM

Samsung's most interesting phone this year, the Galaxy Z Flip, will unfortunately be available on only two carriers in the US, and in "limited quantities" at that, and no Tuesday to Friday release schedule can mitigate the pain for those on America's largest carrier.

T-Mobile didn't order the Z Flip from Samsung, as it couldn't tell what will happen in the Sprint merger trial, but with the deal getting greenlit by the courts the other day, New T-Mobile may inherit Samsung's first Z-series phone in its portfolio very soon. 

Until then, however, AT&T and America's fourth largest carrier are your only options to get one, unless you buy it unlocked directly from Samsung. Granted, Verizon has exclusive hold on Motorola's foldable Razr for now, and that's probably what explains the lack of a Galaxy Z Flip in its roster but fret not, clamshell lovers, it will still carry it on the hush-hush.

Wait, what? That's right, Verizon's prolific PR champion Geroge Koroneos confirmed during the Galaxy Z Flip unveiling ceremony that the carrier will support Samsung's first horizontal foldable as a BYOD (bring your own device) handset when you get the unlocked version directly from Samsung.

That's not a small feat, given Verizon's notoriously  capricious activation rules, inherited from the times when it was the odd big CDMA carrier out. Long story short, if you are on Verizon, you can still get and use the Galaxy Z Flip, and Best Buy has a decent trade-in deal to soothe the $1380 price pains somewhat.


Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

ijuanp03
1. ijuanp03

Posts: 704; Member since: Dec 30, 2014

I'm still rooting for the razr for its midrange SOC which is easier on the battery. The screen is also fully protected when folded and of course the nostalgia factor. Although both phones are really not worth the asking price.

posted on 1 hour ago

