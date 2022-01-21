Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app with new features and much-needed bug fixes

Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app with new features and much-needed bug fixes1
Even though it had more than a couple of issues when it first arrived, the Expert RAW app was warmly welcomed by many mobile photography enthusiasts. Well, by many we mean those that owned a Galaxy S21 Ultra, as it was—and at the moment still is—the only Samsung phone to support the app.
Well-known and trusted leaker IceUniverse has published a new version of the app (version 1.0.00.21) which should fix several annoying bugs, while also adding a new feature.
Fixed bugs in new Expert RAW update
- Shutter speed information—there was a bug with the shutter speed information when capturing long-exposure images for over 2 seconds
- Bad image quality when shooting bright or saturated objects should no longer be present
- Bad pixel problem when shooting with the phone’s telephoto camera
- Voice command bug in the Expert RAW app settings menu
Getting bug fixes and performance improvements is always good news, no matter the software. However, Samsung does not end it there. It turns out the update is even juicier than that, as it also adds a new feature called High-Efficiency RAW.