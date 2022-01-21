Notification Center

Samsung Apps

Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app with new features and much-needed bug fixes

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app with new features and much-needed bug fixes
Towards the end of 2021, Samsung finally released a dedicated mobile app that gave users more control over their Galaxy phones’ camera settings called Expert RAW. As with most apps, it had a bit of a rocky launch, but the tech giant has been working steadily towards polishing it.

Even though it had more than a couple of issues when it first arrived, the Expert RAW app was warmly welcomed by many mobile photography enthusiasts. Well, by many we mean those that owned a Galaxy S21 Ultra, as it was—and at the moment still is—the only Samsung phone to support the app.

The first major Expert RAW update (version 1.0.00.16) was back in December and delivered great improvements both in image quality and the UI design. However, there was still some room for improvement.

Well-known and trusted leaker IceUniverse has published a new version of the app (version 1.0.00.21) which should fix several annoying bugs, while also adding a new feature.

Fixed bugs in new Expert RAW update


  • Shutter speed information—there was a bug with the shutter speed information when capturing long-exposure images for over 2 seconds
  • Bad image quality when shooting bright or saturated objects should no longer be present
  • Bad pixel problem when shooting with the phone’s telephoto camera
  • Voice command bug in the Expert RAW app settings menu

Getting bug fixes and performance improvements is always good news, no matter the software. However, Samsung does not end it there. It turns out the update is even juicier than that, as it also adds a new feature called High-Efficiency RAW.

Given how much space a RAW file format can take up and the lack of an SD card slot, a feature such as High-Efficiency RAW can work wonders. It is a more sparing RAW format that will save some of that space on your phone. It is still unclear, however, if and how much the quality of the images will be downgraded.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
$670off $530 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
