Samsung updates Expert RAW camera app with new features and much-needed bug fixes

Towards the end of 2021, Samsung finally released a dedicated mobile app that gave users more control over their Galaxy phones’ camera settings called Expert RAW. As with most apps, it had a bit of a rocky launch, but the tech giant has been working steadily towards polishing it.Even though it had more than a couple of issues when it first arrived, the Expert RAW app was warmly welcomed by many mobile photography enthusiasts. Well, by many we mean those that owned a Galaxy S21 Ultra, as it was—and at the moment still is—the only Samsung phone to support the app.The first major Expert RAW update (version 1.0.00.16) was back in December and delivered great improvements both in image quality and the UI design. However, there was still some room for improvement.Well-known and trusted leakerhas published a new version of the app (version 1.0.00.21) which should fix several annoying bugs, while also adding a new feature.Getting bug fixes and performance improvements is always good news, no matter the software. However, Samsung does not end it there. It turns out the update is even juicier than that, as it also adds a new feature called High-Efficiency RAW.Given how much space a RAW file format can take up and the lack of an SD card slot, a feature such as High-Efficiency RAW can work wonders. It is a more sparing RAW format that will save some of that space on your phone. It is still unclear, however, if and how much the quality of the images will be downgraded.