Samsung updates Expert RAW app, improves image quality and UI design

Samsung updates Expert RAW app, improves image quality and UI design0
Samsung just released an update for the Expert RAW app to version 1.0.00.16. The update fixes some bugs, improves the image quality of photos, and enhances the UI design of the app.
With the new update of the Expert RAW app, Samsung is fixing the blur that appeared at the edges of DNG images. It also resolves the issue that prevents the app from running after it has been downloaded.
In its announcement in the Samsung Members forum, Samsung said that the next update of the Expert RAW app would fix the problem with bad pixels appearing in photos that were captured by the phone's telephoto cameras. Another issue that the next update will fix is images breaking during manual exposure.