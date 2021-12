Samsung updates Expert RAW app, improves image quality and UI design

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Last month, Samsung released its Expert RAW app, аn app that enables you to use Pro Mode with the telephoto cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung just released an update for the Expert RAW app to version 1.0.00.16. The update fixes some bugs, improves the image quality of photos, and enhances the UI design of the app.Expert RAW now has a new UI interface for opening photos in the Adobe Lightroom app. The app also delivers better JPG image quality in low-light situations.With the new update of the Expert RAW app, Samsung is fixing the blur that appeared at the edges of DNG images. It also resolves the issue that prevents the app from running after it has been downloaded.In its announcement in the Samsung Members forum, Samsung said that the next update of the Expert RAW app would fix the problem with bad pixels appearing in photos that were captured by the phone's telephoto cameras. Another issue that the next update will fix is images breaking during manual exposure.The Expert RAW app is available only on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. But in the forum, Samsung stated that it is working on ways to make the app accessible for more devices. Due to the power required by this app to run, it is expected that only the top few models will be able to support it.