Samsung Galaxy Watch fitness tracking gets the University of Michigan seal of approval
Samsung's Galaxy Watch just got a major credibility boost. The smartwatch's fitness tracking capabilities have been validated by none other than the University of Michigan Human Performance & Sport Science Center (HPSSC).
The HPSSC's Michigan Performance Research Laboratory (MiPR) put the Galaxy Watch through its paces, comparing its measurements to clinical-grade devices. The results appear to be impressive. The smartwatch is shown to accurately track heart rate, sweat loss, VO2 max, and body fat percentage.
Here's a breakdown of the findings:
- Heart rate: The Galaxy Watch showed a 90% correlation with electrocardiogram equipment. Heart rate is a key indicator of cardiovascular exertion during exercise, so it is arguably the most important metric to get right.
- Sweat loss: The smartwatch accurately estimated sweat loss over distances between 2.5 km to 20 km (1.5 to 12.4 miles), with a 95% correlation.
- VO2 max: The Galaxy Watch's measurements were within 82% of clinical-grade devices. VO2 max stands for maximal oxygen consumption. It's a measure of the maximum amount of oxygen your body can utilize during intense exercise. In simpler terms, it's a measure of your aerobic fitness.
- Body fat percentage: The smartwatch's readings were 95% accurate compared to DEXA scans. DEXA scans, or dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry, are a type of imaging test that measures bone mineral density. This means they can help determine how strong or weak your bones are.
Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team at Samsung Electronics, said that this validation from the University of Michigan is a testament to Samsung's commitment to "delivering precise and insightful fitness tracking experiences."
The HPSSC is also thrilled with the results. "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Samsung to ensure that innovations in wearable technology are accessible and accurate for everyone," said Kenneth Kozloff, HPSSC co-director.
Our experience with the latest Galaxy Watch
However, we can't say we can confirm their findings. During our review of the Galaxy Watch 7, for example, we were a bit disappointed by some of its fitness tracking capabilities. In our colleague's experience, there were multiple cases when the watch displayed false heart rate information.
We tested the Galaxy Watch 7's heart rate monitor nexto to others, as well as a heart rate strap, all of which showed different information from that of the Samsung wearable.
Of course, new products, especially smart watches, tend to have bugs that affect the accuracy of their sensor data during the first few weeks after their release, so we are not saying that our measurements are more accurate than those of the HPSSC. The moral of the story here is that you also need to listen to what your body is telling you, and not take everything a smartwatch gives you as information to heart.
