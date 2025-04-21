Samsung tri-foldable camera and charging speed specifications leak
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung is working on a tri-foldable smartphone similar to the Huawei Mate XT that it plans to launch this year. But for anyone who was expecting innovations alongside the multi-fold display it seems that they’re in for a disappointment.
A very reliable industry insider has revealed that the upcoming Galaxy tri-fold phone will only feature a charging speed of 25W. The actual charging speed may be even slower but Samsung will likely market it as 25W instead.
Samsung has long been disliked by tech enthusiasts for its slow charging speeds. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the company’s latest flagship, only charges at 45W for example. Competitors, especially from China, charge at a much higher wattage with much faster speeds. Take the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, for example, which has a wired charging wattage of 90W and wireless charging wattage of 80W with 10W reverse wireless charging thrown in as well.
Chinese phones are also adopting denser battery technologies and the first phones with 8,000 mAh batteries are expected to hit the shelves very soon. The Samsung tri-foldable’s charging speed understandably led to disappointed reactions once more. Tech enthusiasts also keep asking why Samsung is refusing to make use of newer battery tech to improve its phones.
However I think there is a case to be made for Samsung here. Samsung enjoys a very impressive percentage of market share across the global smartphone industry. The company wants to perfect something before including it in its phones. Battery charging at higher wattages is also more dangerous and Samsung probably doesn’t feel comfortable using denser batteries right now. Let’s also not forget what happened with the Galaxy Note 7 and its tendency to randomly explode.
Samsung tri-foldable camera
The Galaxy S25 Ultra was criticized for no major camera improvements. | Video credit — Samsung
Samsung may not use under display cameras for its upcoming tri-foldable phone. While these cameras give displays a more uniform feel they are also worse than traditional cameras which is why the company might refrain from using them.
This bit of news isn’t concrete just yet so there is actually a possibility that the final product may use under display cameras after all. However this is something that will remain contentious and some people will prefer traditional punch hole cameras instead. Users who don’t care about photography as much will want better-looking displays without holes instead.
Under display cameras aren’t the most off-putting aspect of foldable smartphones however: it’s the crease. And a tri-foldable smartphone will have two of them across its screen. Current reports indicate that the creases on this phone will be on the same level as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a less visible crease.
Perhaps staying out of the foldable smartphone industry until it matured was a smart move. Foldables have failed to sell as expected and Samsung has revised sales expectations of future foldables. The tri-fold will allegedly only see a very limited initial run because Samsung doesn’t expect many sales due to the cost which is likely going to cross $2,000. Other smartphone manufacturers are abandoning foldables entirely due to the limited demand.
South Korea will be the first country to receive Samsung’s tri-foldable phone and availability will expand to other regions shortly after. The phone won’t see a global launch and will likely only release in large markets with the spending power. I reckon it will be a few generations before tri-foldable smartphones can become economical enough for the average consumer.
