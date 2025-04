Samsung tri-foldable camera and charging speed specifications leak

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was criticized for no major camera improvements. | Video credit — Samsung

Samsung may not use under display cameras for its upcoming tri- foldable phone . While these cameras give displays a more uniform feel they are also worse than traditional cameras which is why the company might refrain from using them.This bit of news isn’t concrete just yet so there is actually a possibility that the final product may use under display cameras after all. However this is something that will remain contentious and some people will prefer traditional punch hole cameras instead. Users who don’t care about photography as much will want better-looking displays without holes instead.Under display cameras aren’t the most off-putting aspect of foldable smartphones however: it’s the crease. And a tri-foldable smartphone will have two of them across its screen. Current reports indicate that the creases on this phone will be on the same level as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 , on the other hand, will reportedly feature a less visible crease.Apple — arguably Samsung’s largest rival — is fashionably late to the foldable smartphone craze. The company wishes to make a foldable with a perfect () crease and has reportedly finally made some progress in that regard. This foldable iPhone may be unveiled in 2027 for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone alongside a new iPhone Pro model Perhaps staying out of the foldable smartphone industry until it matured was a smart move. Foldables have failed to sell as expected and Samsung has revised sales expectations of future foldables. The tri-fold will allegedly only see a very limited initial run because Samsung doesn’t expect many sales due to the cost which is likely going to cross $2,000. Other smartphone manufacturers are abandoning foldables entirely due to the limited demand.South Korea will be the first country to receive Samsung’s tri-and availability will expand to other regions shortly after. The phone won’t see a global launch and will likely only release in large markets with the spending power. I reckon it will be a few generations before tri-foldable smartphones can become economical enough for the average consumer.