Samsung gets back at Huawei and tops this "Best brands" ranking
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few days ago, we told you the story of how Huawei got ahead of Samsung in the annual "The EU Industrial Research & Development (R&D) Investment Scoreboard" list. In short, Huawei bounced back from US sanctions with a vengeance, now outspending Samsung in R&D and claiming the sixth spot globally. Samsung was seventh.
Now, there's another list and it's Samsung that's on top: the survey is done by YouGov, the Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.
The list is simply described as "The world's best brands, as chosen by consumers across 28 markets".
Here it is:
So, Samsung has secured the top spot in YouGov's Best Global Brands for 2025, achieving an average Index score of 43. The rankings, based on data from YouGov BrandIndex, measure overall brand health by evaluating factors such as impression, quality, value, satisfaction, reputation, and likelihood of recommendation.
Google follows in fourth place with a score of 40, and then, it's a couple of sports, fashion, dental, and clothing brands. Then, it's Netflix at the end of the list with a score of 33.2.
The rankings highlight the continued dominance of technology brands, with four of the top five spots occupied by companies in the sector. However, consumer goods, retail, and automotive brands also feature prominently.
The methodology ensures a comprehensive assessment of brand perception, using six key metrics to evaluate public sentiment. The results provide insight into how brands are perceived globally, reflecting shifts in consumer preferences and brand reputations over the past year.
Image credit – YouGov
Following Samsung, YouTube claims second place with an Index score of 41.6, while WhatsApp ranks third with the same score.
To be included in the Best Global Brands ranking, a brand must be tracked in at least 10 of the 28 markets analyzed. These markets span North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The rankings account for both parent companies and subsidiary brands to provide a detailed view of brand performance.
