Huawei is once again ahead of Samsung, check out this ranking
After successfully being revitalized after the US-imposed sanctions, Huawei is now making it to the top ten 2024 Global Top 100 R&D Investment ranking.
"The EU Industrial Research & Development (R&D) Investment Scoreboard", as the list is officially called, continues to monitor and analyze industrial R&D investment trends. The EU Commission released it; it tracks the world's top 2,000 R&D investors. These companies contribute to more than three-quarters of global business sector R&D, based on their latest audited financial records.
Businesses invest in R&D to explore new ideas and make their products more efficient, reliable, and advanced. Successful R&D can lead to groundbreaking discoveries and major improvements in everyday life: in our case, to great phones!
Compared to the previous year, the number of US and EU companies in the top 50 decreased by one each, while China and other regions gained one each.
The top 10 companies saw a 7.5% increase in R&D spending, while the top 50 grew by 6.5%. Both figures were lower than the 7.8% growth seen across the top 2,000 companies and significantly lower than the previous year's growth rates of 16.9% for the top 10 and 13% for the top 50.
Personally, I'm waiting for the Huawei Pocket 3 that's rumored to arrive in Q1 2025. I'm curious to see the Research & Development that has been going on in preparation for the Pocket 3 foldable.
The successor to the Pocket 2 (pictured above) is set to arrive before Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Xiaomi's Mix Flip 2. According to leaks, it will be thinner, smaller, and lighter than its predecessor and available in at least two versions, though details on their differences remain unknown.
In the 2024 Global Top 100 R&D Investment ranking, Huawei is at the sixth spot. In contrast, Samsung is behind, sitting at the seventh spot.
Personally, I'm waiting for the Huawei Pocket 3 that's rumored to arrive in Q1 2025. I'm curious to see the Research & Development that has been going on in preparation for the Pocket 3 foldable.
The successor to the Pocket 2 (pictured above) is set to arrive before Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Xiaomi's Mix Flip 2. According to leaks, it will be thinner, smaller, and lighter than its predecessor and available in at least two versions, though details on their differences remain unknown.
Additionally, Huawei is rumored to be launching a new tablet alongside the Pocket 3, with more details expected to emerge closer to the release date!
Things that are NOT allowed: