Samsung starts building 3nm smartphone chips in Korea

“Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing, such as foundry industry’s first High-K Metal Gate, FinFET, as well as EUV. We seek to continue this leadership with the world’s first 3nm process with the MBCFETTM. We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology.”

The second generation will bring a hefty 50% increase in power efficiency, 30% better performance, and 35% less area. Here’s a little inspirational quote from Dr. Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics:The Korean company is also working to allow clients to design their chips faster and easier. Samsung's SAFE ((Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem) will be taking care of partners who want to design their 3nm chips using the new technology.