Samsung is opening up its fast-growing SmartThings platform to user feedback
The idea is to basically offer advanced access to unfinished features and tools for people who would like to bring their contribution to the development of said features and provide valuable feedback while trying out new things before the masses. In other words, you're looking at a public beta testing program of sorts for stuff like Universal Remote Control, Virtual Switch, TV Quick Control, and Device as a Bluetooth Keyboard functionality.
Of the four beta capabilities listed above, Universal Remote Control arguably looks the closest to something that should already be a widely available thing, bringing multiple compatible devices together on a single screen so you can operate everything from your air conditioner and air purifier to your home surveillance camera, smart speaker, set-top box, and TV with minimal effort.
If you want to take part in the newly launched SmartThings Labs program, all you have to do is install the aforementioned app on your Android phone, open it, tap the menu bar, select SmartApps, and finally SmartThings Labs, which will introduce you to a comprehensive roundup of all experimental features you can test and evaluate before their public and stable rollout.