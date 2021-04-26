Samsung introduces new travel keyboard for smartphones and tablets



The Smart Keyboard Trio 500 works with Galaxy smartphones and tablets in DeX mode, allowing users to take notes and send emails more conveniently. Naturally, you can pair the keyboard to a laptop too as long as it has Bluetooth connectivity. Although it's small and slim, Samsung says the keys are almost the same size as a regular keyboard's.



Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 will be available in black or white starting next month. We'll update the news with details about the price as soon as we have the information, so stay tuned.

Furthermore, Samsung 's travel keyboard has shortcuts that can be used to instantly open your favorite apps on each device. You can designate three built-in keys into the keyboard to open three of your favorite apps.