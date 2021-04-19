Samsung to unveil a new travel keyboard for those using phones, tablets, and PCs

If you need a keyboard designed not only for those on the go, but one that will work on your phone and tablet as well as on your desktop machines, Samsung is offering the Smart Keyboard Trio 500. Obviously useful with Sammy's Dex interface, the accessory is expected to be introduced at Samsung's Unpacked event on April 28th which will focus on new Galaxy branded tablets and laptops.





The tablet market was pretty much moribund until COVID-19 came along forcing people to work at home or attend classes virtually. While not officially introduced yet, Samsung has posted some information about this accessory by noting that the keyboard pairs with three different devices at once and can quickly switch between them with the tap of a button. You can also customize certain "Hot Keys" to open your favorite apps.





Setting up the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is as simple as turning Bluetooth on your device. The QWERTY is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and will be available in black and white. Pricing isn't available now but we should learn more about this keyboard a week from this Wednesday.





If the virtual QWERTY on your phone or tablet isn't giving you what you need to work on the run, the Samsung Keyboard Trio 500 could turn out to be the most important tool in your mobile toolbox.

