Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7 users can copy the iPhone and the Pixel 10 by buying 3 accessories

Samsung's online store offers a magnetic wireless charger that supports the Qi2.0 standard





To use the wireless magnetic charger on your Galaxy phone, you'll need a Qi2 magnetic wireless charging case





Unlike the new Pixel 10 series which uses magnets embedded inside the rear panel of the phones, a magnetic case is needed if you want to use the Qi2 wireless charger for the Galaxy S25 line. The magnetic wireless charger is called Single Wireless Charger, and it looks like black puck connected to a cable. The accessory is priced at $34.99. Or you can make four payments of $8.75 each, paying once every two weeks.









Another Qi2 wireless charger is available from Sammy's online store. This one is called Car Wireless Charger and features a black, round wireless charging disc that is mounted on your vehicle's air vent. The footnote for this accessory reads, "Requires Qi2.0-compatible device or Qi-compatible device and Qi2.0-certified magnetic case, and the vehicle needs to provide 12V auxiliary power outlet." The magnet is strong enough to keep your phone attached even when driving over bumps or making certain turns.

You will also need a separately purchased 25W power adapter





Priced at $84.99, you can opt to make 12 monthly payments of $7.08, or you can make four payments of $21.25, paying once every two weeks. Samsung says, "Designed to minimize heat generation, this charger is a safe and convenient option when charging on the go in your car."









Don't forget that Samsung requires that the wireless magnetic chargers be used with a separately purchased 25W power adapter. Samsung's U.S. online store offers a 25W Power Delivery (PD) power adapter in black or in white, with a USB-C cable, priced at $34.99. Or you can make four payments of $8.75, paying once every two weeks.





