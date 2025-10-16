Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7 users can copy the iPhone and the Pixel 10 by buying 3 accessories
Buy three accessories for your Galaxy S25 or Galaxy Z Fold 7, and you can have a feature famously used by iPhone owners.
Wouldn't you agree that it is useless for Samsung to release accessories for a feature that is not offered on any Galaxy phone? Yet, that is exactly what is happening. The Pixel 10 series was the first to embrace Qi2 wireless charging which supports magnetic wireless charging. We should point out that only the Pixel 10 Pro XL uses the most recently released Qi 2.2 standard while the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold use the older Qi2.0 standard from 2023.
Samsung's online store offers a magnetic wireless charger that supports the Qi2.0 standard
Samsung has yet to use Qi2 or later on its Galaxy phones including the most recent Galaxy S25 flagship line released last February. Despite this, Samsung's online store now offers a Qi2 enabled wireless charger that supports the Qi2.0 standard. Of course, as Samsung points out in a footnote, the charger "Requires Qi-compatible device, Qi2.0-certified magnetic case required for phone, and 25W power adapter (sold separately). Fast Wireless Charging requires Fast Charging compatible device; depends on battery level and other factors."
To use the wireless magnetic charger on your Galaxy phone, you'll need a Qi2 magnetic wireless charging case
Unlike the new Pixel 10 series which uses magnets embedded inside the rear panel of the phones, a magnetic case is needed if you want to use the Qi2 wireless charger for the Galaxy S25 line. The magnetic wireless charger is called Single Wireless Charger, and it looks like black puck connected to a cable. The accessory is priced at $34.99. Or you can make four payments of $8.75 each, paying once every two weeks.
The Single Wireless Charger works with a magnetic charging case and a 25W power adapter. | Image credit-Samsung
Another Qi2 wireless charger is available from Sammy's online store. This one is called Car Wireless Charger and features a black, round wireless charging disc that is mounted on your vehicle's air vent. The footnote for this accessory reads, "Requires Qi2.0-compatible device or Qi-compatible device and Qi2.0-certified magnetic case, and the vehicle needs to provide 12V auxiliary power outlet." The magnet is strong enough to keep your phone attached even when driving over bumps or making certain turns.
You will also need a separately purchased 25W power adapter
Priced at $84.99, you can opt to make 12 monthly payments of $7.08, or you can make four payments of $21.25, paying once every two weeks. Samsung says, "Designed to minimize heat generation, this charger is a safe and convenient option when charging on the go in your car."
The magnetic wireless charger offered by Samsung and made for mounting inside a vehicle. | Image credit-Samsung
The Qi2 magnetic wireless charging case that you would need to use the Single Wireless Charger with the Galaxy S25 is a clear magnet case. It will cost you $29.99 or four payments of $7.50 paid every two weeks. The clear Qi2 magnet wireless charging case for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a bit more expensive at $54.99. You can make 12 monthly payments of $4.58 or make four payments of $13.75, paying once every two weeks.
Don't forget that Samsung requires that the wireless magnetic chargers be used with a separately purchased 25W power adapter. Samsung's U.S. online store offers a 25W Power Delivery (PD) power adapter in black or in white, with a USB-C cable, priced at $34.99. Or you can make four payments of $8.75, paying once every two weeks.
As for the upcoming Galaxy S26 line, a rumor in June said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might get rid of the digitizer for the S Pen and use the space to add internal magnets. This wouldn't mean the end of S Pen support since there is speculation that Samsung has ready a new technology for the S Pen that would allow it to work without the digitizer. That's what we call in the biz a clear example of Galaxy fans getting their cake and eating it too.
