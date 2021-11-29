Samsung's top rugged tablets are on sale at huge Cyber Monday discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





If you're into that sort of thing, either because you're the outdoorsy type by nature or because your work often takes you to challenging or even hazardous environments, you'll be delighted to find out that the top Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 offers available today only include a whole bunch of killer deals on a pair of incredibly tough Galaxy slates.



We're talking two main models, one released all the way back in 2019 with the self-explanatory Pro suffix attached to its name and the other that's only been around since last year. The newer, smaller, and slightly humbler device just so happens to also be cheaper, especially after discounts of around 30 percent in 64 and 128GB storage configurations with or without standalone LTE connectivity.



Obviously, the Wi-Fi-limited Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Enterprise Edition with a measly 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room is the most affordable of the group, fetching a whopping $147 less than its usual price of $489.99. But the costliest Tab Active 3 variant is not very expensive either at an even huger $183 markdown from a typically extravagant $609.99 MSRP with built-in cellular capabilities and a generous 128GB internal storage space.





Powered by an Exynos 9810 processor (i.e. the same one found inside the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 phones), this 8-incher is no pushover by any standard, also featuring 4 gigs of RAM, "enhanced" touch functionality so you don't need to take your work gloves off when using the tablet, a reasonably large and easily replaceable battery supporting fast charging technology, a built-in S Pen, and of course, an "element-conquering" build that can take whatever you throw at it.



That latter part is naturally also true for the 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab Active Pro , which is both larger and arguably sleeker than the Galaxy Tab Active 3 while costing an incredible $330 and $374 less than its usual price of $749.99 and $849.99 in Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled variants respectively.



Both of those come with a fairly modest 64GB internal storage space, mind you, but the microSD support is a given for rugged Samsung tablets, as is the user-removable battery. Said cell weighs in at a hearty 7,600mAh, supporting 15W charging speeds, and in combination with a relatively powerful and very frugal Snapdragon 670 SoC, it should be able to deliver a solid 15 hours of use between charges.



Just like its little brother, the Galaxy Tab Active Pro can survive anything from drops on hard surfaces to vibration, heavy rain, extreme temperatures, dirt, mud, sand, and humidity, and productivity enthusiasts should be glad to know they won't have to pay extra for an S Pen either.

Well, here's something that doesn't usually get a lot of attention from bargain hunters on Black Friday, Cyber Monday... or basically any other day of the year - rugged Android tablets.