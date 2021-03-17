Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung videos show the "assembly" of the Galaxy A52 and features of its latest mid-rangers

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 17, 2021, 1:29 PM
Earlier today Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 models. To go along with the official announcement, the manufacturer released a nifty video called "Assembling the Galaxy A52." As you might have gathered from the title, the clip shows parts belonging to the Galaxy A52 units which are "assembled by hand" (not the real process of course) while the specs of the device are shown on the screen.

Look inside the Samsung Galaxy A52 as it gets "assembled"


After the camera pans over a table containing parts from the phone, we see a front panel carrying a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display. The Super AMOLED screen has a 1080p FHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate on the 4G model and 120Hz on the 5G unit. This will deliver smoother scrolling and animation. To help with the dissipation of heat, the phone includes a Heat pipe. Samsung promises two-day battery life for its new A-series phones and both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G are equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W Fast Charging although the adapter that comes out of the box will be a 15W brick.



On the front of the phone there is a 32MP selfie snapper; on the back you'll find a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 5MP Macro camera for close-ups, and a 5MP Depth sensor. The user can digitally zoom an image up to 10x. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 720G paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage for the Galaxy A52. The 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 750G and is equipped with 6GB/8GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. Both versions have an under-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers. And that is not all. There is support for a microSD card (up to 1TB capacity) and yes, there is a 3.5mm earphone jack included.


What the video doesn't mention is the IP67 water protection that allows both versions of the Galaxy A52 to be submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for as long as 30 minutes. Also unsaid in the clip are the four color options: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue.

Eventually the Galaxy A52 line will hit the states and get officially priced in U.S. Dollars. For now, we can tell you that the Galaxy A52 is 349 EUR ($415.46 USD) and the 5G model is 429 EUR ($511.08 USD).

Samsung also released the Galaxy A72 today that features a 6.7-inch display (also FHD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate). The model comes with the Snapdragon 720G along with 6GB/8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage. This handset carries a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide, a 5MP macro and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom (up to 30x digital zoom). This is a 4G LTE model only and has some of the same features found on the A52 line such as an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm earphone jack. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on and the device is priced at 449 EUR ($534.48 USD).

The company also released several videos pertaining to today's unveiling including a video of the entire streamed event. A 30 second video explains what the new Galaxy A phones are all about which is the "Awesome Screen, Awesome Camera, Long-Lasting Battery Life." Sure, that mantra might drive you batty hearing it over and over for half a minute, but it does tell you the important selling points of the series.



Other videos include an ad for the Galaxy A52 that focuses on the 4500mAh battery that Sammy says will last up to two days. And another video discusses the Awesome Camera and Water resistance on the Galaxy A series.





The last video might be the most important as far as you are concerned. That is because it explains why the Galaxy A phones are for everyone including you!


