Samsung videos show the "assembly" of the Galaxy A52 and features of its latest mid-rangers

Look inside the Samsung Galaxy A52 as it gets "assembled"







What the video doesn't mention is the IP67 water protection that allows both versions of the Galaxy A52 to be submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for as long as 30 minutes. Also unsaid in the clip are the four color options: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue.





Eventually the Galaxy A52 line will hit the states and get officially priced in U.S. Dollars. For now, we can tell you that the Galaxy A52 is 349 EUR ($415.46 USD) and the 5G model is 429 EUR ($511.08 USD).





Samsung also released the Galaxy A72 today that features a 6.7-inch display (also FHD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate). The model comes with the Snapdragon 720G along with 6GB/8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage. This handset carries a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide, a 5MP macro and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom (up to 30x digital zoom). This is a 4G LTE model only and has some of the same features found on the A52 line such as an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm earphone jack. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on and the device is priced at 449 EUR ($534.48 USD).











The company also released several videos pertaining to today's unveiling including a video of the entire streamed event. A 30 second video explains what the new Galaxy A phones are all about which is the "Awesome Screen, Awesome Camera, Long-Lasting Battery Life." Sure, that mantra might drive you batty hearing it over and over for half a minute, but it does tell you the important selling points of the series.















Other videos include an ad for the Galaxy A52 that focuses on the 4500mAh battery that Sammy says will last up to two days. And another video discusses the Awesome Camera and Water resistance on the Galaxy A series.











The last video might be the most important as far as you are concerned. That is because it explains why the Galaxy A phones are for everyone including you!

On the front of the phone there is a 32MP selfie snapper; on the back you'll find a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 5MP Macro camera for close-ups, and a 5MP Depth sensor. The user can digitally zoom an image up to 10x. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 720G paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of memory and 128/256GB of storage for the Galaxy A52. The 5G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 750G and is equipped with 6GB/8GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. Both versions have an under-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers. And that is not all. There is support for a microSD card (up to 1TB capacity) and yes, there is a 3.5mm earphone jack included.