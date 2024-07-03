Samsung opens Galaxy Experience Spaces to fans worldwide
Image credit — Samsung
Samsung has announced that it is inviting its fans to have a firsthand look at the future of its Galaxy AI technology with interactive spaces in seven cities around the world.
The Galaxy Experience Spaces, located in Paris, Berlin, New York City, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo, are designed to showcase the various ways Galaxy AI can enhance our everyday lives. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore these capabilities in an immersive and interactive environment, learning how Galaxy AI can streamline trip planning, capture memories, and overcome language barriers.
The spaces are designed with a travel theme, highlighting how Galaxy AI can enhance your travel experiences. In addition to interactive exhibits, select locations will also offer various programming and hands-on opportunities to test the latest Galaxy AI features on the newest Galaxy devices.
These Galaxy Experience Spaces are open for a limited time, so if you're interested in getting a glimpse of the future of Galaxy AI, be sure to check them out before they're gone. Here are the locations and dates:
- Paris: July 10 to the end of October at CE 125, 125 Av. des Champs-Élysées
- Berlin: July 10 to August 7 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Pl. 12
- New York City: July 10 to August 7 at 500 Broadway
- Dubai: July 11 to August 7 at Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road
- Jakarta: July 11 to August 4 at Kota Kasablanka, Jl. Casablanca Raya Kav. 88
- Seoul: July 11 to August 11 at The Hyundai Seoul, 108 Yeoui-daero
- Tokyo: July 11 to August 6 at SHIBUYA TSUTAYA(Q FRONT), 21-6 Udagawacho
Samsung believes that Galaxy AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with technology, therefore it is committing to demonstrating this by implementing more AI experiences across its entire product ecosystem. Jamie Park, VP & Head of Experience Marketing Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, expressed excitement about introducing a new world of possibilities to Galaxy fans, and emphasized that the Galaxy Experience Spaces will offer an exclusive look at how Galaxy AI capabilities can enrich our daily lives.
Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or simply curious about the future of AI, the Galaxy Experience Spaces promise to be an exciting and informative experience. Don't miss your chance to explore the next phase of Galaxy AI firsthand if you are nearby any of the aforementioned cities.
