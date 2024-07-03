Samsung opens Galaxy Experience Spaces to fans worldwide

Image credit — Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung

Paris: July 10 to the end of October at CE 125, 125 Av. des Champs-Élysées

Berlin: July 10 to August 7 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Pl. 12

New York City: July 10 to August 7 at 500 Broadway

Dubai: July 11 to August 7 at Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road

Jakarta: July 11 to August 4 at Kota Kasablanka, Jl. Casablanca Raya Kav. 88

Seoul: July 11 to August 11 at The Hyundai Seoul, 108 Yeoui-daero

Tokyo: July 11 to August 6 at SHIBUYA TSUTAYA(Q FRONT), 21-6 Udagawacho









Recommended Stories Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or simply curious about the future of AI, the Galaxy Experience Spaces promise to be an exciting and informative experience. Don't miss your chance to explore the next phase of Galaxy AI firsthand if you are nearby any of the aforementioned cities. Samsung believes that Galaxy AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with technology, therefore it is committing to demonstrating this by implementing more AI experiences across its entire product ecosystem. Jamie Park, VP & Head of Experience Marketing Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, expressed excitement about introducing a new world of possibilities to Galaxy fans, and emphasized that the Galaxy Experience Spaces will offer an exclusive look at how Galaxy AI capabilities can enrich our daily lives.Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a frequent traveler, or simply curious about the future of AI, the Galaxy Experience Spaces promise to be an exciting and informative experience. Don't miss your chance to explore the next phase of Galaxy AI firsthand if you are nearby any of the aforementioned cities.

The spaces are designed with a travel theme, highlighting how Galaxy AI can enhance your travel experiences. In addition to interactive exhibits, select locations will also offer various programming and hands-on opportunities to test the latest Galaxy AI features on the newest Galaxy devices.These Galaxy Experience Spaces are open for a limited time, so if you're interested in getting a glimpse of the future of Galaxy AI, be sure to check them out before they're gone. Here are the locations and dates: