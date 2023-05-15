Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition



Samsung has announced two more new handsets today, the Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition and the XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition. These models are built for the U.S. military and are designed to withstand tough operating conditions. The Galaxy S23 Tactical has an IP68 rating which means that it can be submerged in nearly five feet of clear water for up to 30 minutes. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2+ and along with its Armor Aluminum build, it features a rugged military-grade case that is worn on the chest or forearm.





The XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition also sports an IP68 rating and has a case that meets MIL-STD-810H military specifications. This means that the device can survive a fall up to 5 feet and it will also continue to work under a wide range of temperatures.





Both the Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition and the XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition are pre-installed with special apps such as the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) and the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit (BATDOK). The former is a military situation awareness app that delivers precision targeting, surrounding land formation intelligence, navigation, and data sharing. The latter collects vital signs from patients using wired and wireless sensors.









The two Tactical Edition phones also meet US military security requirements and both are protected by Samsung Knox and Knox Dual Data at Rest (DualDAR). The latter uses two separate encryption layers for enhanced protection. The security feature protects data stored on-device even when the phone is powered off or has not been authenticated, and it also meets the requirements of the NSA for protecting confidential data.

Both Tactical Edition phones support Samsung DeX and the on-device desktop platform allows military law enforcement units to connect to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to deliver a desktop-like experience inside military vehicles without requiring the use of a mounted laptop. As for battery life, "the Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition intelligent battery optimizes app usage in the field giving you extended power to complete the mission." The XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition uses a replaceable battery.









Samsung says, "Based on the proven success of the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition for operators in the field, the latest additions provide enhanced durability, functionality, and processing power. Designed to connect seamlessly with tactical radios and mission systems to increase situational awareness for a common operational picture. Samsung's Tactical Edition smartphones are the only end user devices you'll need for mission planning, training, operations and daily use."





The Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset while the XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition sports a Snapdragon 778G SoC.

