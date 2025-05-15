Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Samsung might level up its battery tech game, but not how we hoped

The company may be improving battery life soon, just not with the next-level tech we were all hoping for

By
0comments
Samsung
Image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6
Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung is finally looking to bring new battery tech to its Galaxy lineup, but it may not be the next-gen breakthrough fans were hoping for.

According to a report from a Korean outlet, Samsung is preparing to adopt a new stainless steel-based battery component called "SUS CAN." This isn’t the much-praised silicon-carbon battery tech that’s made waves in recent flagship releases, but it’s still a notable improvement. SUS CAN tech, developed by Samsung SDI, promises increased energy density and faster charging speeds, while also addressing a common pain point: battery swelling after prolonged use.

While this might sound like a modest upgrade, the shift could still bring tangible benefits to future Galaxy phones, especially when it comes to longevity and charging performance. Apple is already using this type of battery tech in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so Samsung is arguably playing catch-up here.


What many were really hoping for, though, was the arrival of silicon-carbon batteries. This advanced tech has already shown up in devices like the OnePlus 13T, which packs over 6,200 mAh into a surprisingly slim body. Similarly, the Oppo Find N5 uses silicon-carbon to power thin foldables with massive battery capacities. In contrast, Samsung’s latest models — including the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge — continue to rely on traditional lithium-ion batteries, often resulting in smaller capacities and slower improvements across generations.

The choice to go with SUS CAN over silicon-carbon, at least for now, suggests Samsung is opting for an incremental step rather than a leap forward. Still, any boost to battery performance would be welcome news, especially for users of foldables and power users frustrated by short runtimes.

There’s no timeline yet for when SUS CAN batteries will start appearing in Galaxy smartphones, but with development reportedly underway, we could see the tech arrive in the company’s next flagship cycle. It may even arrive in time for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy S26 series.

Until then, Samsung fans may have to keep waiting for that dream combination of big battery, fast charging, and compact size. However, there is at least progress on the horizon, a justification that I don't particularly enjoy having to bring up this late in the game.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
