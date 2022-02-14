Samsung's latest and greatest smartwatch is a total steal at 27% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 , which was announced in August last year, is inarguably one of the best Android smartwatches around , and if you have been thinking about buying it, now is a pretty great time as Amazon is selling it for a record low price.





The LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 lets you receive calls and messages even when you don't have your phone on you and Amazon has currently discounted it by up to 27 percent.





The 40mm LTE model, which usually costs $299.99, can be yours for $219.99 right now, which means you get to save $80, and the bigger 44mm edition which goes for $329.99 is retailing for $249.99 at the moment.









What immediately sets Samsung's wearable apart is that it's the first to run the Wear OS platform which has been co-developed by Samsung and Google and offers the best of the South Korean giant's Tizen OS and Google's software.





It comes with a colorful and crisp circular AMOLED panel and a touch-sensitive rim. It is equipped with a faster chipset and more storage and memory than the previous generation for snappier performance.





There are also a ton of health-tracking features such as ECG (electrocardiogram), blood pressure, blood oxygen, and improved sleep tracking, and there is also the new bioelectric impedance sensor that's used for calculating body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, and water mass. Battery life is around two days and the watch can last 10 hours on a 30-minute charge.



