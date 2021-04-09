Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser





It has come up with an ingenious way to fight back the iOS onslaught, and is not just letting hardware superiority speak for itself with phones like the S21 Ultra . What are we talking about? The iTest, of course!

From an iPhone with iOS to a Galaxy with Android





Samsung is launching a playing ground for iPhone users who can simply go to its iTest website here , scan the QR code, and add the shortcut to the home screen from where it's launched like a regular app. Well, an app that turns your iPhone into one with Samsung's One UI interface over Android.













The sheer look of a notch-y iPhone with Samsung's One UI on the home screen, however, more than makes up for anything Samsung's marketing department is trying to push here.





Once you get bogged down into a mobile operating system, it is notoriously difficult to swap it, especially one that is as walled as iOS, so Samsung is trying to nudge you to the "other side" by simply demonstrating there is nothing to be afraid of there before it's too late.



