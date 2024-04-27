Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Internet Browser Beta app adds useful new features

By
1comment
Samsung Android Software updates Apps
Samsung Internet Browser Beta app adds useful new features
Whenever I get a new Android phone, one of the first two apps I install on the device is the Samsung Internet Browser and the beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser. The app, and the beta version of it, are available from not only the Samsung Galaxy Store but also from the Google Play Store. I've found the browser to be everything I want in a mobile browser and the beta app gives me the opportunity to test out new features before users of the stable version of the mobile browser get to use them.

The new version of the Samsung Internet Browser beta app is 26.0.0.19 and according to SamMobile, it includes a new feature that allows users to take screenshots while in Secret Mode. Secret Mode is somewhat similar to the Incognito mode available on Chrome. In Secret Mode, those using the Samsung Internet Browser will see cookies deleted when they exit the browser, and no history data is recorded. The stable version of the app will not allow users to take screenshots in Secret Mode.


While not mentioned in the changelist of the latest beta update, "X" subscriber @theonecid noted that the beta version of the Samsung Internet Browser will allow users to add a Search widget and a Benchmark widget to the homescreen. That means that users will be able to search for things from the homescreen, and also access their bookmarks from the browser directly from the homescreen.

To install the Samsung Internet Browser on your Android phone (you do not need to be using a Samsung phone), click on this link which will take you to the browser's listing in the Google Play Store. If you want to install the beta version of the mobile browser, tap on this link and you'll be sent to the beta app's listing in the Play Store.

Let me know if you like the Samsung Internet Browser as much as I do by leaving a comment in the box below.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)

Latest News

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless