Samsung Internet’s latest release focuses on privacy and security

Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
The 17th iteration of Samsung Internet is finally ready for primetime, the South Korean company confirmed this week. We’ve previously reported about the beta version of Samsung Internet 17.0, but if you missed the news, here is what’s coming in this release.

As the title says, this release mainly focuses on privacy and security. First off, Samsung Internet 17.0 further improves the AI-powered Smart anti-tracking feature, which is now turned on by default. The privacy function is meant to prevent third parties attempting to track users’ personal information from being successful at that.

Additionally, Samsung Internet 17.0 offers users an interesting overview of how the browser is protecting their web experience. The updated version of the browser features a visual snapshot of a user’s privacy dashboard via the Quick Access page, which provides a detailed record of weekly activities and settings that can be adjusted.

The latest version of Samsung Internet now allows users to take advantage of external security or on-device security keys as an alternative for SMS or app-based two-factor authentication.

Last but not least, Samsung Internet 17.0 comes with several improvements to its overall user experience such as the ability to drag and drop tabs into custom tab groups. Also, the update brings enhanced search experience across bookmarks, history and saved pages. The official version of Samsung Internet 17.0 is now available for download on Google Play and Galaxy Store.

