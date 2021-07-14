Samsung Internet 15.0 beta brings new features to Galaxy devices, improves privacy

Samsung Internet 15.0 beta brings new features to Galaxy devices, improves privacy0
One major addition to Samsung Internet Browser is protection against fingerprinting. The latter is a new technique that tracks network usage to correlate information about users. Samsung Internet 15.0 beta prevents this method of obtaining information about users thanks to the enhanced anti-tracking technology included.
With Samsung Internet 15.0 beta, users can enable Secret mode and the browser will remain this mode as a default, so you won't have to activate it every time.
Furthermore, the updated browser features a new Search Widget that makes it easier than ever to search for information directly from the home screen. More importantly, you can either type or use your voice to search online.
Users who don't want to install beta software on their Galaxy devices should know that Samsung announced that following the beta testing period, Samsung Internet 15.0 will be officially launched in late summer.