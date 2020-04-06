Samsung Internet Browser beta shows privacy and interface improvements
The Samsung Internet Beta app also introduces some convenient customizations, such as the ability to add shortcuts to actions like Share or activating Secret Mode (an alternative to Incognito in Chrome) to the menu bar.
Its other notable features include support for progressive web apps, allowing for certain websites to be installed as apps. Samsung's Video Assistant also made a return recently, letting users switch between viewing modes while watching videos. 360° video support and an Amazon Shopping assistant, allowing for comparing products and finding deals, are also available.
The browser itself is based on the open-source Chromium project, much like Chrome and Microsoft's new Edge browser, so web pages should load and behave as they do in those alternatives, with no issues.
It's not certain if all of the features seen in the beta will make it to the main Samsung Internet Browser app, and when, though generally a jump from beta shouldn't take too long.