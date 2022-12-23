Last-minute Samsung Holiday deal: Z Flip, Z Fold and Galaxy Watch models heavily discounted!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you thought that all the deals for this year were already over, think again! This last-minute sale slashes the prices of some very hot Samsung phones and wearables just in time for you to snatch that Christmas present. Holidays saved!
Let's start with the big guys: the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4. Samsung's latest and greatest foldables are the perfect holiday present and a great way to step into the world of foldable phones. Samsung is running a $300 no-trade-in discount on the flagship Galaxy Z Fold4 model, which means you can get one and save some big dollars. The promo is active for every memory configuration, from the base 256GB model up to the 1TB behemoth. You will also receive an additional $150 in Samsung Credit to spend on accessories.
These holiday deals are getting even better if you opt for the previous generation foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Samsung offers a $650 instant rebate for every color variant and memory configuration of the Z Fold3, bringing the price down to just $1,149 for the 256GB model. Oh, and you're getting a free silicone cover too. The Z Flip3 can be yours for a hefty $200 off its price; no trade-in is required.
The holiday deals include the latest Galaxy Watch models as well as models from one generation back. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro gets a good discount: $70 off for the version with LTE and $50 off for the version with Bluetooth. You can get the vanilla, non-Pro model with $60 off for the cellular version and $40 off for the Bluetooth model. Of course, if you bring your old device, you can get up to $240 in trade in credit for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and up to $165 for the normal Galaxy Watch 5.
Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip holiday deals
If you prefer the Z Flip4, the same scheme applies to the company's best-selling flip-phone, but this time you save $100 on each variant plus an additional $50 in Samsung Credit. If you do have a device to trade in, the savings are really good, up to $900 for the Z Fold4 and up to $500 for the Z Flip4.
Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 holiday deals
The holiday deals include the latest Galaxy Watch models as well as models from one generation back. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro gets a good discount: $70 off for the version with LTE and $50 off for the version with Bluetooth. You can get the vanilla, non-Pro model with $60 off for the cellular version and $40 off for the Bluetooth model. Of course, if you bring your old device, you can get up to $240 in trade in credit for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and up to $165 for the normal Galaxy Watch 5.
There's also a minor discount to be had on the Galaxy Watch 4: you can shave $30 off its regular $199 price, bringing it down to just $169.99, no trade-in required. As a bonus, you also get $125 off if you decide to bundle it with a pair of Galaxy Buds2 or Wireless Duo charger.
We don't really know how long this will stay active, so don't postpone your last-minute holiday shopping for too long!
Things that are NOT allowed: