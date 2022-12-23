Last-minute Samsung Holiday deal: Z Flip, Z Fold and Galaxy Watch models heavily discounted!

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung Deals
Last-minute holiday sale from Samsung: Z Flip, Z Fold, and Galaxy Watch models heavily discounted!
If you thought that all the deals for this year were already over, think again! This last-minute sale slashes the prices of some very hot Samsung phones and wearables just in time for you to snatch that Christmas present. Holidays saved!

Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip holiday deals


Galaxy Z Fold4 Unlocked | 512GB | Graygreen

$300 instant rebate + $150 in Samsung Credit, no trade-in required.
$300 off (16%)
$1619 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition | 128GB

$100 instant rebate + $50 in Samsung Credit, no trade-in required.
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Let's start with the big guys: the Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4. Samsung's latest and greatest foldables are the perfect holiday present and a great way to step into the world of foldable phones. Samsung is running a $300 no-trade-in discount on the flagship Galaxy Z Fold4 model, which means you can get one and save some big dollars. The promo is active for every memory configuration, from the base 256GB model up to the 1TB behemoth. You will also receive an additional $150 in Samsung Credit to spend on accessories.

If you prefer the Z Flip4, the same scheme applies to the company's best-selling flip-phone, but this time you save $100 on each variant plus an additional $50 in Samsung Credit. If you do have a device to trade in, the savings are really good, up to $900 for the Z Fold4 and up to $500 for the Z Flip4.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Unlocked | 256GB | Phantom Black

$650 instant rebate + Free Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Silicone Cover, no trade-in required
$650 off (36%)
$1149 99
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Unlocked | 256GB | Phantom Black

$200 instant rebate, no trade-in required
$200 off (21%)
$759 99
$959 99
Buy at Samsung


These holiday deals are getting even better if you opt for the previous generation foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Samsung offers a $650 instant rebate for every color variant and memory configuration of the Z Fold3, bringing the price down to just $1,149 for the 256GB model. Oh, and you're getting a free silicone cover too. The Z Flip3 can be yours for a hefty $200 off its price; no trade-in is required.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 holiday deals


Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45MM | Gray Titanium | Bluetooth / Wifi + 4G LTE

$70 instant rebate, no trade-in required. Trade-in deals available with up to $240 off, depending on the device.
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch5 44mm | Silver | Bluetooth / Wifi + 4G LTE

$60 instant rebate, no trade-in required. Trade-in deals available with up to $165 enhanced trade-in credit depending on the device.
$60 off (17%)
$299 99
$359 99
Buy at Samsung

The holiday deals include the latest Galaxy Watch models as well as models from one generation back. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro gets a good discount: $70 off for the version with LTE and $50 off for the version with Bluetooth. You can get the vanilla, non-Pro model with $60 off for the cellular version and $40 off for the Bluetooth model. Of course, if you bring your old device, you can get up to $240 in trade in credit for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and up to $165 for the normal Galaxy Watch 5.

Galaxy Watch4 40mm | Silver | Bluetooth / Wifi

$30 instant rebate with no trade-in required. Additional up to $80 in trade-in credit if you bring a trade-in device. Bundle: Get $125 off Buds2 and Wireless Duo Charger
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

There's also a minor discount to be had on the Galaxy Watch 4: you can shave $30 off its regular $199 price, bringing it down to just $169.99, no trade-in required. As a bonus, you also get $125 off if you decide to bundle it with a pair of Galaxy Buds2 or Wireless Duo charger.

We don't really know how long this will stay active, so don't postpone your last-minute holiday shopping for too long!
