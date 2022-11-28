You still have (some) time left to save a stellar $450 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Most phones only do phone things but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is different. Samsung's latest foldable phone is unmatched in its capability to let you be your productive best. Since this is still relatively new tech and costlier to make than conventional phones, it's quite expensive but lucky for you, the device is up to $450 off right now for Cyber Monday.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most versatile devices available today. It has a 7.6 inches internal screen to help you do tablet stuff and there is a 6.2 inches display on the outside for normal day-to-day tasks.

While we won't go as far as to say the Fold 4 can replace your laptop, it can be a stand-in for a computer when you have no other option. It also supports Samsung's DeX platform for a desktop-like experience.

The device also supports the S Pen stylus, so it's also great for taking notes and doodling.

The flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip ensures everything runs without a hitch and a 4,400mAh battery runs the show. The phone has five cameras in total, including three on the back which are comparable to those on flagships like the Galaxy S22.

The Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99, which isn't an amount of money that most people are willing to spend on a phone, no matter how good it is. That's why, today is a great time to buy the device, as it's a whopping $450 off on Samsung, bringing the price down to $1349.99. For further savings, you can trade in a used phone and get the Fold 4 for as low as $449.99.

If for some reason you don't want to get it through Samsung, Amazon is also selling the Fold 4 for $1,399.99.

These are Cyber Monday deals and will be gone by tomorrow, and no one knows if and when the Fold 4 will get such hefty discounts again, so the wise thing would be to get it today if conventional phones no longer cut it for you.
