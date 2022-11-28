You still have (some) time left to save a stellar $450 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the most versatile devices available today. It has a 7.6 inches internal screen to help you do tablet stuff and there is a 6.2 inches display on the outside for normal day-to-day tasks.





While we won't go as far as to say the Fold 4 can replace your laptop, it can be a stand-in for a computer when you have no other option. It also supports Samsung's DeX platform for a desktop-like experience.





The device also supports the S Pen stylus, so it's also great for taking notes and doodling.





The flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip ensures everything runs without a hitch and a 4,400mAh battery runs the show. The phone has five cameras in total, including three on the back which are comparable to those on flagships like the Galaxy S22.





The Fold 4 starts at $1,799.99, which isn't an amount of money that most people are willing to spend on a phone, no matter how good it is. That's why, today is a great time to buy the device, as it's a whopping $450 off on Samsung, bringing the price down to $1349.99. For further savings, you can trade in a used phone and get the Fold 4 for as low as $449.99.





If for some reason you don't want to get it through Samsung, Amazon is also selling the Fold 4 for $1,399.99.





These are Cyber Monday deals and will be gone by tomorrow, and no one knows if and when the Fold 4 will get such hefty discounts again, so the wise thing would be to get it today if conventional phones no longer cut it for you.