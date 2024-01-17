Here's how you can get Samsung's mighty Galaxy Z Fold 4 at an unbelievably low $700 with no trade-in





That's right, we saw no need whatsoever to throw that exact number at you and try to artificially inflate the appeal of Best Buy's deeply discounted Galaxy Z Fold 4. That's because it's more than obvious that you're looking at a totally unprecedented and presumably completely unbeatable promotion here when you consider this is a device that used to cost a whopping $1,799.99.

Of course, the 2022-released foldable powerhouse received many price cuts in the months following its commercial debut, with its value then taking an even more substantial hit when the improved Of course, the 2022-released foldable powerhouse received many price cuts in the months following its commercial debut, with its value then taking an even more substantial hit when the improved Galaxy Z Fold 5 was unveiled and made available for the masses.





Still, being able to get such an undeniably gorgeous, flexible, and versatile product for only seven Benjamins is very obviously a rare or perhaps even unique opportunity, so you might want to hurry and claim the cheaper-than-ever Android flagship while you have this chance... unless you plan to purchase a member of the more "conventional" Galaxy S24 family instead.





As you can imagine, there is one special requirement you need to meet in order to save that $1,100, and some of you can probably guess exactly what that is. Fortunately, you don't have to trade anything in to qualify for this offer, and because this is 2024, you also don't need to sign a lengthy contract with any specific carrier.





Instead, Best Buy's one and only condition is upfront activation on Verizon , which could definitely prove a little inconvenient for some bargain hunters. But on the decidedly bright side of things, your Z Fold 4 should be relatively easy to unlock for use on all mobile network operators stateside if you go to Big Red and ask nicely for that to happen.





In short, this is a pretty straightforward and incredibly attractive deal on a trend-setting Samsung phone that doesn't show its age in many clear ways, packing a still-powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, generous 12 gigs of RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space, and most impressively, two outstanding Dynamic AMOLED screens with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate technology.

