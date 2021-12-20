The Galaxy Z Fold 3 sees a huge discount just in time for Christmas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently having a huge discount at the company’s online store. The foldable phone is currently $250 off. If you opt to trade-in an eligible device, you can get up to $1,150 off the Z Fold 3 combined with the discount, making it more affordable than ever. And that’s not all, you also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a case with your purchase. This amazing deal will only last 24 hours though, so you better hurry up.
Samsung’s deal is part of the company’s Discover Samsung winter offers. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could make a perfect Christmas present for someone you love or yourself.
The foldable phone has a big 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED inner display, which is very good for gaming, entertainment, and work. The outer display is also an AMOLED panel. The Samsung device is also a powerhouse with its Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM. The Z Fold 3 also supports the S-Pen.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 impresses with its premium design and under-display camera
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is built from premium materials and has a sturdy fit and finish. It is big when unfolded, but very pocketable when the inner display is closed. The battery is 4,400mAh, which is more than enough to get you through the day.
Camera-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rocks a nice triple-camera system on the back. It has two selfie cameras, a 10MP punch-hole shooter for the outer display and a 4MP under-display camera for the inner one.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an expensive device, and to see it at such a big discount is a rare sight. That’s why we suggest if you are planning on buying the foldable phone to do it now. Such offers often expire fast, which is also the case for this one.