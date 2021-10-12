S Pen robot, subzero temps: Samsung tests the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G durability

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Well, the frame is now enforced and made of what Samsung calls Armor Aluminum, and the body is layered with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus by Corning, not to mention waterproof.





The roomy main screen has additional reinforcing layers and a new protective film over the ultrathin cover glass, too, which according to Samsung made it exactly 80% more durable than the Z Fold 2.









How does Samsung measure the Galaxy Z Fold 3 durability increase to announce such exact numbers with certainty? Look no further than its latest explanatory video where it showcases how the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3, its 2021 foldable champs, are being tested.





Not only do the tests include the usual opening and closing machines that probe the new hinges' durability but there is also an S Pen-wielding robot, water dunking, and freezing temps chambre involved. Check it out and rest assured that Samsung's best 2021 foldables will last a while.





