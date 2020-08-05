The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is official: a giant leap in the right direction

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 design





On the back, there’s a very elegant camera module that contains three of the phone’s five cameras. Camera bumps are usually more of an eyesore on phones, but the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks exquisite.



But what matters the most on the Z Fold 2 is what it keeps inside. And that is a 7.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2213x1689 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate as a cherry on top.



The diagonal is 0.4 inches longer than that of the original Fold, but more importantly, the aspect ratio of the display is now slightly closer to a square, meaning the bottom side is longer. Those two changes result in a display that has a surface area of 28.6 sq. inches, which is 13.5% larger than the older one.





Overall, the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks extremely refined and worthy of a super-premium smartphone.



Now onto the insides!



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs

As you might imagine, inside the Z Fold 2 there’s pretty much nothing but the best. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865+. The plus version of the 865 is clocked slightly higher and offers better GPU performance which will be needed to drive all those pixels the internal display has.



The system chip is paired with a hefty dose of LPDDR5 RAM, 12GB to be exact. The base storage has been reduced to 256GB this time around, but it’s the fastest type available right now: UFS



Of course, 5G is a given on a device of that class, completing the fast-speed package.



The battery capacity is also increased, although just slightly, to 4,500mAh. With the bigger display and 120Hz refresh rate, there might not even be any gain in battery life, but that’s yet to be revealed.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cameras



A modern flagship is nothing if it doesn’t have great cameras. With the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is betting on a set of trusted cameras rather than experimenting with massive sensors and periscope cameras that will drive the price even higher.



The main camera is a no-thrill 12MP with optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. Taking the role of a telephoto camera is a 64MP sensor, the biggest among the three. Finishing up the trio of rear cameras is the 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Nothing extraordinary here as well.



For selfies and vide calls, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is equipped with two 10MP cameras.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price and release date





Unlike the other devices that Samsung announced today, the Z Fold 2 didn't get a price tag. The price and market release date will be announced on September 1 when preorders will begin as well.





A lot of people will say that this is what the original Galaxy Fold should have been. But when you're developing a brand new type of product, certain mishaps or wrong decisions are bound to happen. What's important is that Samsung has clearly taken into consideration users' feedback and made the improvements people wanted to see. Of course, there are still some technological limitations we'll have to endure, but the Fold line is moving in the right direction at a rapid pace. Which only makes us more excited about what we'll see in the future.



