Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
Samsung Official

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is official: a giant leap in the right direction

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Aug 05, 2020, 9:01 AM
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is official: a giant leap in the right direction
Ever since the first Galaxy Fold was introduced, we knew that the second one will be the one to look forward to. The first attempt at a new type of product is often flawed and the Fold was no exception. It got delayed and some of its parts redesigned but even then it was seen more as a novelty rather than a phone that can replace your daily driver.

Well, the Galaxy Fold is now a thing of the past. Samsung learned its lessons from it and is ready with the next generation: the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Improved in almost every way, the Z Fold 2 is a phone that will make plenty of people seriously consider embracing the foldable experience.

So, is Samsung enticing people with? Let’s take a look!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 design


Although the concept of the Z Fold 2 is essentially the same as that of the original, a device that opens like a book to reveal a large internal display, there’s no mistaking this one for the previous Fold no matter the angle you’re looking at it from.

At the front, the ridiculous 4.6-inch display is replaced by a 6.2-inch punch-hole one that properly fills up the whole front panel. This change alone will make the Z Fold 2 a lot more desirable as there’s no functionality sacrifice compared to standard phones when you have that display at your convenience.


On the back, there’s a very elegant camera module that contains three of the phone’s five cameras. Camera bumps are usually more of an eyesore on phones, but the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks exquisite.

But what matters the most on the Z Fold 2 is what it keeps inside. And that is a 7.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2213x1689 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate as a cherry on top.

The diagonal is 0.4 inches longer than that of the original Fold, but more importantly, the aspect ratio of the display is now slightly closer to a square, meaning the bottom side is longer. Those two changes result in a display that has a surface area of 28.6 sq. inches, which is 13.5% larger than the older one.


What’s even better about this new display is that it lacks the massive ugly notch of the previous one. Instead, there’s a tiny hole for the camera that you’ll be using for conference calls. Sure, it’s not in the ideal position, but we’ll gladly accept it.

The durability of the display was a big concern with the first Fold and Samsung has made sure the new one is as strong as possible while remaining flexible. It now has an ultra-thin layer of glass for extra rigidity.

Overall, the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks extremely refined and worthy of a super-premium smartphone.

Now onto the insides!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs


As you might imagine, inside the Z Fold 2 there’s pretty much nothing but the best. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865+. The plus version of the 865 is clocked slightly higher and offers better GPU performance which will be needed to drive all those pixels the internal display has.

The system chip is paired with a hefty dose of LPDDR5 RAM, 12GB to be exact. The base storage has been reduced to 256GB this time around, but it’s the fastest type available right now: UFS 3.1.

Of course, 5G is a given on a device of that class, completing the fast-speed package.

The battery capacity is also increased, although just slightly, to 4,500mAh. With the bigger display and 120Hz refresh rate, there might not even be any gain in battery life, but that’s yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cameras



A modern flagship is nothing if it doesn’t have great cameras. With the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is betting on a set of trusted cameras rather than experimenting with massive sensors and periscope cameras that will drive the price even higher.

The main camera is a no-thrill 12MP with optical image stabilization and phase detection autofocus. Taking the role of a telephoto camera is a 64MP sensor, the biggest among the three. Finishing up the trio of rear cameras is the 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Nothing extraordinary here as well.

For selfies and vide calls, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is equipped with two 10MP cameras.

The picture quality will largely depend on Samsung’s camera software, as usual, but it has plenty of experience in that area so far, so we expect results that are right up there with the top performers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price and release date


Unlike the other devices that Samsung announced today, the Z Fold 2 didn't get a price tag. The price and market release date will be announced on September 1 when preorders will begin as well.

A lot of people will say that this is what the original Galaxy Fold should have been. But when you're developing a brand new type of product, certain mishaps or wrong decisions are bound to happen. What's important is that Samsung has clearly taken into consideration users' feedback and made the improvements people wanted to see. Of course, there are still some technological limitations we'll have to endure, but the Fold line is moving in the right direction at a rapid pace. Which only makes us more excited about what we'll see in the future.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.7 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out this 360 degree video tour of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 (S30) 5G is the next Samsung flagship tipped to skip on a major breakthrough
Popular stories
T-Mobile massively expands its already impressive 5G coverage with a new world first

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless