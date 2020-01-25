Rumored specs call for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be the manufacturer's next foldable phone and should be introduced at the Samsung Unpacked event on February 11th alongside the flagship Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy Z Flip has more in common with the Motorola razr than the Galaxy Fold as it opens and closes around the horizontal axis. In addition, the Z Flip and the razr won't turn a smartphone into a tablet; instead, they both sit in your pocket until called for and open up to reveal a decently sized handset screen.





While they are two true rivals, there are some major differences between the Samsung and Motorola foldables. The former will have flagship-like specs while the latter relies on mid-to-high-end parts and components. And with that in mind, it is surprising that the razr will be the costlier of the two. Motorola's device costs $1,500 and is a Verizon exclusive in the states. The Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to carry a price tag in the $800-$900 range.



Will nostalgia decide whether you buy the Motorola razr or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?







But the razr has an advantage that Samsung can't add to its flipper no matter what it does; there are millions of American consumers who used to own the original Razr and many will want a smartphone version of the device. In addition, a retro razr mode makes the new device look like the old one even down to the low-res display and T9 dialer. Motorola already pushed back the release date by a month to February 6th. Citing the expected heavy demand, the manufacturer said it needed the additional time to churn out more units before the launch.











As for the specs, XDA's Max Weinbach disseminated a tweet with some rumored specs for the Galaxy Z Flip. Under the hood of the latter will be the Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform. The chipset, an overclocked version of Qualcomm's 2019 flagship chip, gives Sammy's flipper an edge in performance compared to the Snapdragon 710 SoC that will power the razr. While the razr will have a fingerprint scanner built into its iconic chin, the Galaxy Z Flip will sport its biometric reader on the side. It also will come, says Weinbach, with dual 12MP cameras (wide and ultra-wide). A 1-inch external screen will be on board.







The tweet also mentions that not only will Samsung's new foldable support wireless charging , it also will support reverse wireless charging (Power Share). This allows someone with a compatible device (like Samsung's Galaxy Buds for example) to place it on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip and charge the batteries. And speaking of batteries, the phone will come with a 15W charger out of the box according to Weinbach. A previous rumor calls for the handset to carry a battery in the range of 3300-3500mAh. The tweeted specs say that we should expect to see the Galaxy Z Flip sport a Dynamic AMOLED "Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass" screen which does have a crease. Previous rumors put the size of the display at 6.7-inches when open, with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device might be equipped with 12GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage. Weinbach has previously stated that the phone will lock at 90 and 180 degrees







The razr, on the other hand, will feature a 6.2 -inch P-OLED display (as opposed to the glass on the Galaxy Z Flip), 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It also could come with a smaller battery than the one that will power the Samsung flipper, a 16MP camera and a Time of Flight depth sensor.



