Samsung Android

Rumored specs call for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon chipset

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 25, 2020, 11:53 AM
Rumored specs call for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to be powered by an overclocked Snapdragon chipset
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be the manufacturer's next foldable phone and should be introduced at the Samsung Unpacked event on February 11th alongside the flagship Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy Z Flip has more in common with the Motorola razr than the Galaxy Fold as it opens and closes around the horizontal axis. In addition, the Z Flip and the razr won't turn a smartphone into a tablet; instead, they both sit in your pocket until called for and open up to reveal a decently sized handset screen.

While they are two true rivals, there are some major differences between the Samsung and Motorola foldables. The former will have flagship-like specs while the latter relies on mid-to-high-end parts and components. And with that in mind, it is surprising that the razr will be the costlier of the two. Motorola's device costs $1,500 and is a Verizon exclusive in the states. The Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to carry a price tag in the $800-$900 range.

Will nostalgia decide whether you buy the Motorola razr or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?


But the razr has an advantage that Samsung can't add to its flipper no matter what it does; there are millions of American consumers who used to own the original Razr and many will want a smartphone version of the device. In addition, a retro razr mode makes the new device look like the old one even down to the low-res display and T9 dialer. Motorola already pushed back the release date by a month to February 6th. Citing the expected heavy demand, the manufacturer said it needed the additional time to churn out more units before the launch.


As for the specs, XDA's Max Weinbach disseminated a tweet with some rumored specs for the Galaxy Z Flip. Under the hood of the latter will be the Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform. The chipset, an overclocked version of Qualcomm's 2019 flagship chip, gives Sammy's flipper an edge in performance compared to the Snapdragon 710 SoC that will power the razr. While the razr will have a fingerprint scanner built into its iconic chin, the Galaxy Z Flip will sport its biometric reader on the side. It also will come, says Weinbach, with dual 12MP cameras (wide and ultra-wide).  A 1-inch external screen will be on board.

The tweet also mentions that not only will Samsung's new foldable support wireless charging, it also will support reverse wireless charging (Power Share). This allows someone with a compatible device (like Samsung's Galaxy Buds for example) to place it on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip and charge the batteries. And speaking of batteries, the phone will come with a 15W charger out of the box according to Weinbach. A previous rumor calls for the handset to carry a battery in the range of 3300-3500mAh. The tweeted specs say that we should expect to see the Galaxy Z Flip sport a Dynamic AMOLED "Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass" screen which does have a crease. Previous rumors put the size of the display at 6.7-inches when open, with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device might be equipped with 12GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage. Weinbach has previously stated that the phone will lock at 90 and 180 degrees.

The razr, on the other hand, will feature a 6.2-inch P-OLED display (as opposed to the glass on the Galaxy Z Flip), 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It also could come with a smaller battery than the one that will power the Samsung flipper, a 16MP camera and a Time of Flight depth sensor.

Considering the differences, especially in price, the release of both phones could give us an idea of how strong a factor nostalgia is when it comes to consumer purchases. All things considered, the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip has better specs and technology. Motorola is counting on you remembering those care-free days you enjoyed with the Razr V3 in your hand.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom) OS: Android View Full specs
  • Display 6.7" 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 3300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
PET-TPU-or-Tempered-Glass--all-you-need-to-know-to-choose-a-screen-protector
PET, TPU, or Tempered Glass – all you need to know to choose a screen protector
google-io-2020-dates-confirmed-pixel-4a-android-11-announcements
Here's when we expect Google to unveil the Pixel 4a and fully detail Android 11
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-press-renders-leak
The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Heres-how-the-Galaxy-S20-series-compares-to-the-Note-10-Pixel-4-and-more
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
t-mobile-vs-verizon-ATT-sprint-best-network-comparison
Verizon vs AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint coverage, speeds, video and voice quality
samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-build-materials-stainless-steel-rumor
Samsung will finally match Apple with the Galaxy S20 Ultra build materials

Popular stories

apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless