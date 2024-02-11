Phenomenal new Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal proves the age of affordable foldables is upon us





But while the latest Z Flip 5 is not currently marked down very substantially by any major US retailer, 2022's But while the latestis not currently marked down very substantially by any major US retailer, 2022's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty much irresistibly priced at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is outdoing itself with a new deal for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with 256GB internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 512 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Graphite Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $530 off (50%) $529 99 $1059 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 512 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Bora Purple Color, Renewed $714 off (71%) Buy at Amazon





These can be had for $529.99 a pop if you hurry, and yes, they do include a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Before you get too excited, we should point out that the $1,799 "pointless price" listed by Woot to highlight this promotion's appeal is totally erroneous and completely misleading.





But a 256 gig Z Flip 4 variant did used to cost $1,059.99 back in the day, which means that you are looking at saving an undeniably hefty 530 bucks here... for 5 days or less. In other words, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell is half-off right now, as well as cheaper than ever before, which is clearly nothing to sneeze at.





And yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is obviously better, but not by so much to justify the current price gap between the two. Compared to the similarly priced Motorola Razr (2023) , meanwhile, the Z Flip 4 sports a smaller 6.7-inch primary display but a larger 1.9-inch cover screen.





That aforementioned high-end processor is unquestionably better than the newer Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mid-ranger inside the non-Plus 2023 Razr, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with newer software out the box today and better chances of receiving longer-term support. So, yeah, age is really just a number for this bad boy, which can also be purchased for a whopping $245 less on Amazon than at Woot... if you don't have a problem getting a "renewed" unit with no specified warranty.