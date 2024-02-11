Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Phenomenal new Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal proves the age of affordable foldables is upon us

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Phenomenal new Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal proves the age of affordable foldables is upon us
Remember how unlikely it seemed just a couple of years ago or so that we'd ever be able to buy foldable smartphones at truly affordable prices? While Samsung has yet to release a Fold Lite, Fold FE, or Galaxy A Fold-series mid-ranger, the newest Motorola Razr devices may have forced the company to discount its Galaxy Flips more often and more drastically in recent months than originally planned.

But while the latest Z Flip 5 is not currently marked down very substantially by any major US retailer, 2022's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty much irresistibly priced at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is outdoing itself with a new deal for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with 256GB internal storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 512 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Graphite Color, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$530 off (50%)
$529 99
$1059 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 512 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Bora Purple Color, Renewed
$714 off (71%)
Buy at Amazon

These can be had for $529.99 a pop if you hurry, and yes, they do include a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Before you get too excited, we should point out that the $1,799 "pointless price" listed by Woot to highlight this promotion's appeal is totally erroneous and completely misleading.

But a 256 gig Z Flip 4 variant did used to cost $1,059.99 back in the day, which means that you are looking at saving an undeniably hefty 530 bucks here... for 5 days or less. In other words, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell is half-off right now, as well as cheaper than ever before, which is clearly nothing to sneeze at.

And yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is obviously better, but not by so much to justify the current price gap between the two. Compared to the similarly priced Motorola Razr (2023), meanwhile, the Z Flip 4 sports a smaller 6.7-inch primary display but a larger 1.9-inch cover screen. 

That aforementioned high-end processor is unquestionably better than the newer Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mid-ranger inside the non-Plus 2023 Razr, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with newer software out the box today and better chances of receiving longer-term support. So, yeah, age is really just a number for this bad boy, which can also be purchased for a whopping $245 less on Amazon than at Woot... if you don't have a problem getting a "renewed" unit with no specified warranty.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Why you shouldn't buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
FCC asked to add a special phone unlocking condition to approval of the T-Mobile-Mint deal
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
You’ve got less than 24 hours to act on this bombastic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal at Best Buy
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
T-Mobile customers using old devices will be happy after carrier's latest announcement
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is currently at its lowest price at Best Buy, craving your cash and attention

Latest News

Wild deal slashes $400 off the OnePlus Open
Wild deal slashes $400 off the OnePlus Open
Samsung's Galaxy S22+ is alive and more compelling than ever at this killer price
Samsung's Galaxy S22+ is alive and more compelling than ever at this killer price
The ageless OnePlus 10T is probably the best budget phone right now at this insanely low price
The ageless OnePlus 10T is probably the best budget phone right now at this insanely low price
These two tips will save you time when typing texts or emails on iPhone
These two tips will save you time when typing texts or emails on iPhone
Software update is coming to fix annoying bug on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2
Software update is coming to fix annoying bug on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2
Apple settles lawsuit that accused start-up from stealing its SoC trade secrets and engineers
Apple settles lawsuit that accused start-up from stealing its SoC trade secrets and engineers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless