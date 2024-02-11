Phenomenal new Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal proves the age of affordable foldables is upon us
Remember how unlikely it seemed just a couple of years ago or so that we'd ever be able to buy foldable smartphones at truly affordable prices? While Samsung has yet to release a Fold Lite, Fold FE, or Galaxy A Fold-series mid-ranger, the newest Motorola Razr devices may have forced the company to discount its Galaxy Flips more often and more drastically in recent months than originally planned.
But while the latest Z Flip 5 is not currently marked down very substantially by any major US retailer, 2022's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty much irresistibly priced at Woot. The Amazon-owned e-tailer is outdoing itself with a new deal for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units with 256GB internal storage space.
These can be had for $529.99 a pop if you hurry, and yes, they do include a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Before you get too excited, we should point out that the $1,799 "pointless price" listed by Woot to highlight this promotion's appeal is totally erroneous and completely misleading.
But a 256 gig Z Flip 4 variant did used to cost $1,059.99 back in the day, which means that you are looking at saving an undeniably hefty 530 bucks here... for 5 days or less. In other words, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered clamshell is half-off right now, as well as cheaper than ever before, which is clearly nothing to sneeze at.
And yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is obviously better, but not by so much to justify the current price gap between the two. Compared to the similarly priced Motorola Razr (2023), meanwhile, the Z Flip 4 sports a smaller 6.7-inch primary display but a larger 1.9-inch cover screen.
That aforementioned high-end processor is unquestionably better than the newer Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mid-ranger inside the non-Plus 2023 Razr, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes with newer software out the box today and better chances of receiving longer-term support. So, yeah, age is really just a number for this bad boy, which can also be purchased for a whopping $245 less on Amazon than at Woot... if you don't have a problem getting a "renewed" unit with no specified warranty.
