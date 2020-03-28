The original Samsung Galaxy Watch is an absolute steal on eBay with a 90-day warranty
Check out the deal in rose gold and midnight black here
Although we can definitely understand why you might feel reluctant to pick up a wearable device that's almost two years old, you should keep in mind Samsung never actually released a proper, direct sequel to this bad boy. That's how good the Galaxy Watch still is, sporting a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, as well as a robust list of health monitoring and activity tracking capabilities, and a not-too-shabby 270mAh battery in a 42mm size.
Unfortunately, the 46mm variant that was also available for a little while at the irresistible aforementioned price is already out of stock, so you'll have to settle for a smaller model in your choice of rose gold or midnight black hues. Both products are backed by a 90-day seller warranty, exhibiting no cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, scratches, or signs of age while functioning pretty much flawlessly.
These are still refurbished units, mind you, but in case you're wondering, Samsung continues to charge an absurdly high $259.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 42mm Galaxy Watch.
In addition to a stellar list of hardware features including a dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, 768MB RAM, 4 gigs of internal memory, a built-in heart rate monitor, untethered GPS connectivity, and Samsung Pay support, the OG Galaxy Watch also has very modern software borrowed from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 going for it.