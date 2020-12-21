The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can be yours at a huge discount right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







The newest deal comes from Amazon rather than the device manufacturer itself, slashing a whopping 40 percent off the aforementioned MSRP in a snazzy rose gold hue. That means you're looking at paying just $119 right now for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged US version of the first-gen The newest deal comes from Amazon rather than the device manufacturer itself, slashing a whopping 40 percent off the aforementioned MSRP in a snazzy rose gold hue. That means you're looking at paying just $119 right now for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged US version of the first-gen Galaxy Watch Active covered by a full 1-year warranty.





Unfortunately, even if you claim the $81 discount right away, Amazon can't promise to deliver the ultra-affordable Android and iOS-compatible smartwatch by Christmas. If you feel that's an absolute deal breaker, you might want to also consider the black model, which is currently available for $139 after a slightly humbler but still pretty significant $61 (or 30 percent) markdown.



Both variants come with a 40mm case made from premium aluminum, as well as a durable, flexible, and lightweight elastomer band. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active hides a reasonably powerful Exynos 9110 processor, 4 gigs of storage space, and a number of very useful sensors including a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, barometer, and gyroscope.





The ultra-low-cost wearable device can also track your sleep and closely supervise your outdoor workouts thanks to a standalone GPS chip, but naturally, you won't get all the super-advanced health monitoring capabilities of the expensive Apple Watch Series 6 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at less than 150 bucks. Or a handy rotating bezel.



