A tempting Amazon deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is live once again

Having a great smartwatch isn’t just a fashion statement. Smartwatches are designed to track all sorts of activities and not just look amazing on your wrist. So, getting a piece isn’t a bad idea at all. And if you wish to get one of the top products on the market, the Galaxy Watch 5, without breaking the bank, we suggest you consider Amazon’s incredible deal. The retailer slashed a stunning 25% off the wearable’s price tag, knocking it down to the $250 mark.

This discount applies to the 40mm configuration of the Samsung smartwatch with LTE connectivity. If you’re OK without the ability to make phone calls on the go, know that the same-sized item with Bluetooth connectivity is also on sale for 29% off its price tag. Whichever you choose, you’re sure to score some savings!

Even though it didn’t make it on our list of the best smartwatches in 2023, primarily because it’s already seen its successor, the device is magnificent, to say the least. For just under $250, you get an advanced look into your sleeping patterns and much more. Not only does this product follow how much time you spend sleeping, but it actually shows you how much time you spend in each sleep stage.

Like most top-notch Samsung wearables of late, the Galaxy Watch 5 can give you an improved body composition analysis. This one breaks down your body composition into body fat percentage, body water, etc. It also shows you your skeletal muscle and more.

The smartwatch can become your best ally when working out, too. It automatically tracks over 90 different exercises, including HIIT training. With its improved sensors, the device should also give you much more accurate workout data. Furthermore, we can’t overlook the stunning timeless design with sapphire crystal glass for better protection against accidental damage.

We can’t escape the fact that some features and functions of the device are limited to Samsung users, as they require a Samsung account. Another downside is the battery life, which barely lasts over a day. However, the company included fast charging, so you don’t have to be limited by a cord for prolonged periods. Apart from that, there’s no denying that this device gives you quite a bit of value for money.

Overall, if you’re seeking a feature-packed smartwatch for Android that’s available at a tempting price right now, think about getting this Samsung wearable. It should be worth every penny.

