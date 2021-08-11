Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Accessories Samsung Wearables

Does Galaxy Watch 4 make me look fat? Samsung's new BMI feature one-ups the Apple Watch

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The new Galaxy Watch 4 body health functions could make an Apple Watch owner drool
While Samsung took its time to introduce blood pressure and ECG measurements on its smart wearables as an afterthought, the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 are designed with health and fitness functions in mind from the ground up.

When we updated the Watch 3 with the blood pressure and ECG functions, we found quite a bit of discrepancy in the measurement compared to professional-grade blood pressure monitors, perhaps stemming from the fact that the calibration is done on one hand, while concurrent measurements have to be done on both.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 line, however, introduces something called the Body Composition Index, and, what's more important, now has the smorgasbord of sensors to back it up.

The Galaxy Watch 4/Classic BioActive Sensor does body composition analysis


In additional to the optical heart rate sensor, the Watch 4 line has electrical and the so-called ones and the so-called Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor. In fact, there are a total of four electrodes on the Galaxy Watch 4 - two on the back, two on the side buttons. 

To complete a reading, you use your opposite hand to hold the side buttons of the Watch. Then in about 15 seconds, your watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points, with up to 98% accuracy.


Samsung will use the data to make a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) that "gives consumers a more holistic picture of their health and wellness." It works much like those smart weight scales, giving you key details about your body, like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage. 

If you are "trying to lose weight, build muscle mass, or speed up your metabolism, BIA is an accurate, simple, and convenient way to check and track your progress," says Samsung, and we can't agree more.

