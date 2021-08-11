Does Galaxy Watch 4 make me look fat? Samsung's new BMI feature one-ups the Apple Watch

The Galaxy Watch 4/Classic BioActive Sensor does body composition analysis





In additional to the optical heart rate sensor, the Watch 4 line has electrical and the so-called ones and the so-called Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor. In fact, there are a total of four electrodes on the Galaxy Watch 4 - two on the back, two on the side buttons.





To complete a reading, you use your opposite hand to hold the side buttons of the Watch. Then in about 15 seconds, your watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points, with up to 98% accuracy.









Samsung will use the data to make a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) that "gives consumers a more holistic picture of their health and wellness." It works much like those smart weight scales, giving you key details about your body, like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water, and body fat percentage.



