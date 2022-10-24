Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price

Samsung Deals Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price
Samsung's last year's Galaxy Watch 4, which is a dead ringer for the Galaxy Watch 5 and has the same Exynos W920 chip under the hood, is currently on sale.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is a very capable watch thanks to its impressive screen, and health features such as ECG and blood oxygen detection, and bioelectric impedance sensor for measuring body fat. It runs a revamped operating system developed in collaboration with Google.

Although it has now been succeeded by a new model, they both have largely the same specs except for the battery, which also makes the Watch 5 a little heavier.  The Watch 5 also has a temperature sensor which is meant to be used for sleep tracking only, so it's not all that useful at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm

1.2 inches AMOLED screen | 50m water resistant | ECG certified | Blood pressure monitor | 16GB storage | 1.5GB RAM | 5nm chip
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 can last up to 40 hours and just half an hour of charge will give you enough juice to last through the day. Useful apps like Google Maps as well as the Google Play Store come preinstalled.

The 40mm Watch 4 was $249 at launch, whereas the Watch 5 was introduced for $279. Right now, Amazon is offering the Watch 4 for $169.99, which makes it $110 cheaper than Bluetooth Watch 5.

That's an excellent value for one of the best smartwatches around and is surely not to be missed if you want a premium wearable but don't want to spend upwards of $250.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Apple jacks up pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price
Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price
Samsung releases stable Android 13/One UI 5.0 for Galaxy S22 line in certain countries
Samsung releases stable Android 13/One UI 5.0 for Galaxy S22 line in certain countries
Google's Nest Audio smart speaker is on sale at its lowest price ever
Google's Nest Audio smart speaker is on sale at its lowest price ever
Perks-packed Galaxy S22 deal not only lowers prices but also throws in gift offers and more
Perks-packed Galaxy S22 deal not only lowers prices but also throws in gift offers and more
Samsung has the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 beast on sale at record discounts with and without trade-ins
Samsung has the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 4 beast on sale at record discounts with and without trade-ins

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless