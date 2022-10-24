Galaxy Watch 4 is terrific value at new discounted price





The Galaxy Watch 4 is a very capable watch thanks to its impressive screen, and health features such as ECG and blood oxygen detection, and bioelectric impedance sensor for measuring body fat. It runs a revamped operating system developed in collaboration with Google.





Although it has now been succeeded by a new model, they both have largely the same specs except for the battery, which also makes the Watch 5 a little heavier. The Watch 5 also has a temperature sensor which is meant to be used for sleep tracking only, so it's not all that useful at the moment.





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm 1.2 inches AMOLED screen | 50m water resistant | ECG certified | Blood pressure monitor | 16GB storage | 1.5GB RAM | 5nm chip





The Galaxy Watch 4 can last up to 40 hours and just half an hour of charge will give you enough juice to last through the day. Useful apps like Google Maps as well as the Google Play Store come preinstalled.





The 40mm Watch 4 was $249 at launch, whereas the Watch 5 was introduced for $279. Right now, Amazon is offering the Watch 4 for $169.99, which makes it $110 cheaper than Bluetooth Watch 5.





That's an excellent value for one of the best smartwatches around and is surely not to be missed if you want a premium wearable but don't want to spend upwards of $250.