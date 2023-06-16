Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: now a bargain on Amazon UK
Samsung might not have expected it, but the release of its Galaxy Watch 5 wearables made the old Galaxy Watch 4 Classic all the more popular. Yep, many miss that rotating bezel. On the bright side, anyone who feels nostalgic for the intuitive design of the smartwatch can now get their hands on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for an attractive price on Amazon UK.
In all fairness, the Samsung smartwatch has seen many sales and discounts over the past couple of years. Still, the 46mm cellular version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic currently has one of the cheapest price tags we’ve seen at this merchant. However, keep in mind there’s no extended warranty included in the deal. So, if you want the three-year manufacturer’s warranty, you’d have to be okay with paying the full price for this bad boy.
This device from Samsung is one of the few smartwatches that can also perform an ECG, and it does it in as little as 30 seconds. That’s pretty amazing, given that some of the company’s competitors included the ECG function in their smartwatches months after the release of the Galaxy wearable.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a solid addition to your gadgets, even if it has a hefty price tag. Then again, if you take advantage of the ongoing deal on Amazon UK, you’d easily be able to afford this wearable even if you are on a budget.
Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast who wants all their workouts tracked, someone who demands to know what’s going on in their body throughout the day, or you simply like the convenience of a smartwatch, this wearable from Samsung should meet your needs. It boasts so many functions that it’s difficult not to pull the trigger, especially at its current Amazon UK price.
The cellular version of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) is available in two colors, Silver and Black, with the latter option being slightly cheaper now on Amazon UK. This Samsung smartwatch should keep you connected wherever you go by supporting a connection with LTE. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will also facilitate payments on the go once you add a credit card, track all your fitness activities and bodily functions via many health sensors, and record your blood pressure.
