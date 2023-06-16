Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: now a bargain on Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: now a bargain on Amazon UK
Samsung might not have expected it, but the release of its Galaxy Watch 5 wearables made the old Galaxy Watch 4 Classic all the more popular. Yep, many miss that rotating bezel. On the bright side, anyone who feels nostalgic for the intuitive design of the smartwatch can now get their hands on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for an attractive price on Amazon UK.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast who wants all their workouts tracked, someone who demands to know what’s going on in their body throughout the day, or you simply like the convenience of a smartwatch, this wearable from Samsung should meet your needs. It boasts so many functions that it’s difficult not to pull the trigger, especially at its current Amazon UK price.

Grab the cellular version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a 40+% discount at Amazon UK

Plenty of features packed in a sleek design make the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a tempting wearable. This device should help you make payments on the go and track various bodily functions. Currently, it's Amazon UK sells it at a discounted price. Get it while you can.
£172 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

In all fairness, the Samsung smartwatch has seen many sales and discounts over the past couple of years. Still, the 46mm cellular version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic currently has one of the cheapest price tags we’ve seen at this merchant. However, keep in mind there’s no extended warranty included in the deal. So, if you want the three-year manufacturer’s warranty, you’d have to be okay with paying the full price for this bad boy.

The cellular version of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) is available in two colors, Silver and Black, with the latter option being slightly cheaper now on Amazon UK. This Samsung smartwatch should keep you connected wherever you go by supporting a connection with LTE. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will also facilitate payments on the go once you add a credit card, track all your fitness activities and bodily functions via many health sensors, and record your blood pressure.

This device from Samsung is one of the few smartwatches that can also perform an ECG, and it does it in as little as 30 seconds. That’s pretty amazing, given that some of the company’s competitors included the ECG function in their smartwatches months after the release of the Galaxy wearable.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a solid addition to your gadgets, even if it has a hefty price tag. Then again, if you take advantage of the ongoing deal on Amazon UK, you’d easily be able to afford this wearable even if you are on a budget.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless