Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (with LTE) is a timeless bargain at this excellent price





You'd think the obvious alternative would be a 2021-released member of the Galaxy Watch 4 family, but if you also happen to care deeply about the rotating bezel killed off in 2022, you still typically need to drop some serious dough on Samsung 's last "Classic" timepiece.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE, Silver, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $245 off (57%) $184 99 $429 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Black and Silver Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $151 off (43%) $199 $349 99 Buy at Walmart





The undeniably stylish and decidedly feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is currently available for at least $300 from its manufacturer and major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, but then there's Woot.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer can hook you up with one of these bad boys in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition for as little as $184.99 for a limited time, and believe it or not, you're looking at unlocked LTE-enabled units here rather than an entry-level GPS-only variant.





Even better (for folks with large wrists, at least), these are 46mm models on sale at a lower-than-ever price with a full 1-year Samsung warranty included. Unfortunately, you'll have to settle for a single silver color... and that's if you hurry, because it seems highly unlikely that this killer new deal will last until the beginning of February, as it's technically scheduled.





The closest any other retailer can get at the time of this writing of Woot's phenomenal offer is Walmart, which will have you pay 15 bucks more... for a smaller 42mm model... with no standalone cellular connectivity.





This particular Galaxy Watch 4 Classic version sold at $185 used to cost a whopping $429.99 back in the day and still goes for 350 bucks and up elsewhere.





In addition to an (occasionally) handy rotating bezel, the Tizen-powered and Android-compatible Apple Watch Series 7 alternative also has an objectively beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen going for it, as well as plenty of useful and even potentially life-saving sensors and health monitoring tools, ECG and fall detection included.



