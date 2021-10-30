Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic drops well below $300 with 1-year warranty

Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic drops well below $300 with 1-year warranty0
Of course, the objectively more attractive design and handy rotating bezel normally come at a significantly higher price than the "regular" Galaxy Watch 4, but if you hurry, you can save big on a single Bluetooth-only 42mm model in black right now.
That's as reliable an eBay seller as they come, mind you, rocking a pretty much flawless 99.7 percent positive feedback score based on more than 17,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, and most of the time, open box devices will look extremely similar to all-new ones, with minimal cosmetic damage at worst.
Keep in mind that, unlike its ugliersportier sibling, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic hasn't been discounted much in brand-new condition since it made its commercial debut a couple of months ago, currently fetching a modest $30 less than usual on Amazon that no other major US retailer has managed to exceed thus far.
Apart from its undeniably stylish design and stunning circular Super AMOLED display, this Wear OS-based bad boy also has an impressive arsenal of health and wellness tools going for it, including everything from ECG to blood oxygen, blood pressure, sleep, and body composition monitoring, not to mention standalone GPS connectivity or top-notch water resistance.