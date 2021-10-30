Notification Center

Samsung

Samsung's beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic drops well below $300 with 1-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
While beauty is a highly subjective matter, it's hard to look at Samsung's newest smartwatches and not lean towards the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic strictly from an aesthetic point of view.

Of course, the objectively more attractive design and handy rotating bezel normally come at a significantly higher price than the "regular" Galaxy Watch 4, but if you hurry, you can save big on a single Bluetooth-only 42mm model in black right now.

This is not technically brand-new, but with a full 1-year warranty included, you probably have little to worry about as far as functionality goes. The "open box" units sold by Quick Ship Electronics at $269.99 apiece in a "limited quantity" will power on with their factory settings restored and include all of Samsung's original accessories in packaging that may be "slightly distressed."

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Black, Open Box, 1-Year Warranty

$80 off (23%)
$269 99
$349 99
Buy at eBay

That's as reliable an eBay seller as they come, mind you, rocking a pretty much flawless 99.7 percent positive feedback score based on more than 17,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, and most of the time, open box devices will look extremely similar to all-new ones, with minimal cosmetic damage at worst.

Otherwise put, this is a stellar deal helping you spend a whopping 80 bucks less than the regular starting price of hands down one of the best smartwatches available today without making any huge compromises.

Keep in mind that, unlike its ugliersportier sibling, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic hasn't been discounted much in brand-new condition since it made its commercial debut a couple of months ago, currently fetching a modest $30 less than usual on Amazon that no other major US retailer has managed to exceed thus far.

Apart from its undeniably stylish design and stunning circular Super AMOLED display, this Wear OS-based bad boy also has an impressive arsenal of health and wellness tools going for it, including everything from ECG to blood oxygen, blood pressure, sleep, and body composition monitoring, not to mention standalone GPS connectivity or top-notch water resistance.

