Get a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the most stylish smartwatch on the market, for just $129 from Walmart

If you are in the market for a new stylish smartwatch that is also full of features, look no further and just take advantage of the following amazing deal.

At the moment, Walmart has an incredible offer on the 42mm Bluetooth version of one of the most stylish smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The retailer is offering this awesome smartwatch at a pretty huge 63% discount, letting you save a whopping $221 on this beautiful timepiece. This means you can currently get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for only $129, which is just unbelievable.

Unlike the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which has a more minimalistic and sporty look, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was clearly made to be worn on fancy dinners and other official occasions, where you will definitely need a nice-looking suit.

But the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is not just a fancy-looking wearable. It's a premium smartwatch in every single way. It has a stainless steel body with a rotating bezel, which not only enhances the premium look of the watch, but also makes navigating through the menus extremely easy.

Since the watch also doubles as a fitness tracker, it has every health-tracking feature you would expect a high-end smartwatch to have. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also comes with Samsung's body composition function, which — as the name suggests — allows you to measure aspects such as muscle percentage, body fat percentage, and more.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also running Wear OS 3, which means you can download various apps, including games made for smartwatches. The watch also has stuff like NFC, smart notifications support, Bixby, and Google Assistant, and you can use it to take or make phone calls.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is truly an amazing smartwatch, and at the price of $129, it's basically a steal right now at Walmart. So, go and fancy yourself a new high-end smartwatch at a budget price.

