Get the overwhelming 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with $220 Black Friday savings while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you still have a lot of money to spend and want to get a special someone the absolute best Android tablet said money can buy this holiday season? That's obviously not an easy title to bestow on a particular device, but it's also hard to imagine a product more worthy of such a label than the ginormous Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra on the market right now or in the foreseeable future.
This bad boy's incredibly expansive 14.6-inch display is naturally just one of its key strengths (arguably the most important and obvious one), closely followed by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 12GB RAM count, generous 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, built-in S Pen, and of course, the phenomenal quality of the aforementioned Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.
All of that cannot possibly come cheap in a landscape dominated by Apple's extravagant iPad Pros, but there's still (a little) time to take advantage of Best Buy's killer Black Friday 2023 deal on this 2023-released giant and save a grand total of $220.
Only 120 bucks of that is slashed off the actual $1,319.99 list price of a 512GB Tab S9 Ultra configuration, mind you, with an additional $100 deriving from a gift card thrown in at no separate cost. You'll have to use that to purchase something else from Best Buy after ordering the Tab S9 Ultra, which is not the same thing as an outright discount on the super-premium tablet.
Still, this is not a bad offer by any measure of the word, especially considering all the stuff you can get at $100 off with the help of that complimentary e-voucher. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, meanwhile, is probably the all-around best tablet in the world that runs Android today, and if you're lucky, you might even be able to rock the latest and greatest OS version right out the box thanks to a swift little over-the-air update. In short, you have every reason to claim this top-notch Black Friday promotion... before it's too late.
