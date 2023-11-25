Get the overwhelming 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with $220 Black Friday savings while you can!

still

This bad boy's incredibly expansive 14.6-inch display is naturally just one of its key strengths (arguably the most important and obvious one), closely followed by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 12GB RAM count, generous 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, built-in S Pen, and of course, the phenomenal quality of the aforementioned Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included, $100 Gift Card Included $120 off (9%) Gift $1199 99 $1319 99 Buy at BestBuy





All of that cannot possibly come cheap in a landscape dominated by Apple's extravagant iPad Pros, but there's still (a little) time to take advantage of Best Buy's killer Black Friday 2023 deal on this 2023-released giant and save a grand total of $220.





Only 120 bucks of that is slashed off the actual $1,319.99 list price of a 512GB Tab S9 Ultra configuration, mind you, with an additional $100 deriving from a gift card thrown in at no separate cost. You'll have to use that to purchase something else from Best Buy after ordering the Tab S9 Ultra , which is not the same thing as an outright discount on the super-premium tablet.





Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Still, this is not a bad offer by any measure of the word, especially considering all the stuff you can get at $100 off with the help of that complimentary e-voucher. The, meanwhile, is probably the all-around best tablet in the world that runs Android today, and if you're lucky, you might even be able to rock the latest and greatest OS version right out the box thanks to a swift little over-the-air update . In short, you have every reason to claim this top-notch Black Friday promotion... before it's too late.