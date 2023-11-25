Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The best Black Friday weekend deals on phones are here!
Save big on all phone devices now. Major discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Get the overwhelming 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with $220 Black Friday savings while you can!

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the overwhelming 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with $220 Black Friday savings while you can!
Do you still have a lot of money to spend and want to get a special someone the absolute best Android tablet said money can buy this holiday season? That's obviously not an easy title to bestow on a particular device, but it's also hard to imagine a product more worthy of such a label than the ginormous Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra on the market right now or in the foreseeable future.

This bad boy's incredibly expansive 14.6-inch display is naturally just one of its key strengths (arguably the most important and obvious one), closely followed by a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 12GB RAM count, generous 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities, built-in S Pen, and of course, the phenomenal quality of the aforementioned Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options, S Pen Included, $100 Gift Card Included
$120 off (9%) Gift
$1199 99
$1319 99
Buy at BestBuy

All of that cannot possibly come cheap in a landscape dominated by Apple's extravagant iPad Pros, but there's still (a little) time to take advantage of Best Buy's killer Black Friday 2023 deal on this 2023-released giant and save a grand total of $220.

Only 120 bucks of that is slashed off the actual $1,319.99 list price of a 512GB Tab S9 Ultra configuration, mind you, with an additional $100 deriving from a gift card thrown in at no separate cost. You'll have to use that to purchase something else from Best Buy after ordering the Tab S9 Ultra, which is not the same thing as an outright discount on the super-premium tablet. 

Still, this is not a bad offer by any measure of the word, especially considering all the stuff you can get at $100 off with the help of that complimentary e-voucher. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, meanwhile, is probably the all-around best tablet in the world that runs Android today, and if you're lucky, you might even be able to rock the latest and greatest OS version right out the box thanks to a swift little over-the-air update. In short, you have every reason to claim this top-notch Black Friday promotion... before it's too late.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung is ready to mass produce LPDDR5T RAM chips in 2024, the fastest DRAM yet
Samsung is ready to mass produce LPDDR5T RAM chips in 2024, the fastest DRAM yet
These might be the first real-life Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra photographs
These might be the first real-life Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra photographs
Defy your limits with the ultra-durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — now £100 off on Amazon UK for Black Friday
Defy your limits with the ultra-durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — now £100 off on Amazon UK for Black Friday
For former Apple staff, the grass is greener on the Google side
For former Apple staff, the grass is greener on the Google side
This might be the cheapest phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
This might be the cheapest phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Epic new Black Friday deal slashes record $260 off ultra-high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023)
Epic new Black Friday deal slashes record $260 off ultra-high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless