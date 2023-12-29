Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is now ready for Android 14 in select countries
Samsung rolled out Android 14 updates for many of its Galaxy devices, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ seems to be one of the company’s last tablets to receive the software upgrade in 2023.
While Android 14 rollouts will continue into 2024, it’s unlikely that the new devices will see the update in the last few days of the year (although not entirely impossible). For those who own Galaxy devices that didn’t received the update yet, Samsung is expected to release those in 2024.
This is the One UI 6.0 version of the update, so expect a revamped quick settings panel that should offer easier access to the features that are used most. Also, the update introduces an enhanced Home screen and widgets, a fresh design for emojis, along with a bucketload of other improvements.
Those living in Australia and Turkey can now check for the update by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install. The firmware version you should be looking for is either X610XXU1BWK9 or X610OJM1BWKA.
Back to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, it appears that the update is now available in several countries, including Australia and Turkey (via GSMArena). According to a screenshot posted on Reddit, the update weighs in at 2GB and includes the November 2023 security patch.
