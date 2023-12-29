Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is now ready for Android 14 in select countries

Samsung Software updates
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is now ready for Android 14 in select countries
Samsung rolled out Android 14 updates for many of its Galaxy devices, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ seems to be one of the company’s last tablets to receive the software upgrade in 2023.

While Android 14 rollouts will continue into 2024, it’s unlikely that the new devices will see the update in the last few days of the year (although not entirely impossible). For those who own Galaxy devices that didn’t received the update yet, Samsung is expected to release those in 2024.

Back to the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, it appears that the update is now available in several countries, including Australia and Turkey (via GSMArena). According to a screenshot posted on Reddit, the update weighs in at 2GB and includes the November 2023 security patch.



This is the One UI 6.0 version of the update, so expect a revamped quick settings panel that should offer easier access to the features that are used most. Also, the update introduces an enhanced Home screen and widgets, a fresh design for emojis, along with a bucketload of other improvements.

Those living in Australia and Turkey can now check for the update by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install. The firmware version you should be looking for is either X610XXU1BWK9 or X610OJM1BWKA.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless