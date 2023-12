Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts getting Android 14 update in the US

Galaxy S21 FE

Verizon

Verizon

Galaxy S21 FE

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14

Galaxy S21 FE

Settings / Software update / Download and install

Samsung continues to be on a roll. The Korean company has been doing a great job at delivering Android 14 updates to more than a dozen phones and tablets in less than a month.Although it started with its flagships, the Android 14 update quickly expanded to mid-range and affordable Galaxy devices. One thing that’s probably frustrating for Samsung fans is the fact that these updates are rolled out in waves, which means they’re available in select countries initially.The Galaxy S21 FE is no exception to this unwritten rule. Starting today, customers in the United States should be able to upgrade theirunits too, assuming they own the-bound model.Yes,is the first (and only) carrier that’s now rolling out theupdate, according to SamMobile . Obviously, we expect the update to become available in other countries very soon, but if you own an unlocked model, you’re not eligible for anupgrade.Just like the otherupdates released by Samsung until now, this one includes the November 2023 security patch. If you’re a Verizon customer and use theas your daily driver, you can check for the update right now by heading to