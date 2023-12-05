Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts getting Android 14 update in the US
Samsung continues to be on a roll. The Korean company has been doing a great job at delivering Android 14 updates to more than a dozen phones and tablets in less than a month.
Although it started with its flagships, the Android 14 update quickly expanded to mid-range and affordable Galaxy devices. One thing that’s probably frustrating for Samsung fans is the fact that these updates are rolled out in waves, which means they’re available in select countries initially.
Yes, Verizon is the first (and only) carrier that’s now rolling out the Galaxy S21 FEAndroid 14 update, according to SamMobile. Obviously, we expect the update to become available in other countries very soon, but if you own an unlocked model, you’re not eligible for an Android 14 upgrade.
Although it started with its flagships, the Android 14 update quickly expanded to mid-range and affordable Galaxy devices. One thing that’s probably frustrating for Samsung fans is the fact that these updates are rolled out in waves, which means they’re available in select countries initially.
The Galaxy S21 FE is no exception to this unwritten rule. Starting today, customers in the United States should be able to upgrade their Galaxy S21 FE units too, assuming they own the Verizon-bound model.
Yes, Verizon is the first (and only) carrier that’s now rolling out the Galaxy S21 FEAndroid 14 update, according to SamMobile. Obviously, we expect the update to become available in other countries very soon, but if you own an unlocked model, you’re not eligible for an Android 14 upgrade.
Just like the other Android 14 updates released by Samsung until now, this one includes the November 2023 security patch. If you’re a Verizon customer and use the Galaxy S21 FE as your daily driver, you can check for the update right now by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install.
Things that are NOT allowed: