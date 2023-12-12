Amazon has Samsung's 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 screamer (with S Pen) on sale at a rare $167 discount





With said season quickly approaching its conclusion, the appeal of Samsung 's latest "regular" member of the popular Galaxy Tab family is somewhat surprisingly growing with a hot new Amazon deal that you can still claim before Christmas... if you hurry.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $167 off (18%) Buy at Amazon





By "claim", of course, we mean that you have just a little more time right now to both order the "vanilla" Tab S9 at an unusually hefty discount and receive it by December 25 regardless of where you live (in the US, that is). The $166.94 discount currently offered by Amazon on a single 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 variant in a single graphite colorway is pretty unusual in its amount as well, making this particular model roughly as affordable as it's ever been. By "claim", of course, we mean that you have just a little more time right now to both order the "vanilla" Tab S9 at an unusually hefty discountreceive it by December 25 regardless of where you live (in the US, that is). The $166.94 discount currently offered by Amazon on a single 256GBvariant in a single graphite colorway is pretty unusual in its amount as well, making this particular model roughly as affordable as it's ever been.





More notably (and surprisingly), the Tab S9 is cheaper today with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space than both on Black Friday and Cyber Monday recently, giving bargain hunters yet another reason to hurry and place their order as soon as possible.





really dig Naturally, you'll have todig Android tablets to appreciate the value of a decidedly high-end slate (with no keyboard included) that normally costs a whopping $919.99. The aforementioned markdown equates to a cool 18 percent slashed off that list price, and yes, you will get a handy stylus at no extra charge.





What you'll need to pay extra for (apart from a productivity-enhancing keyboard or a protective cover) is a good old fashioned power brick, and because the Galaxy Tab S9 supports blazing fast 45W charging technology, that can be a pretty significant additional expense.





Of course, this bad boy is still more affordable than Apple's newest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros while packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, hefty 12GB RAM, even heftier 8,400mAh battery, and perhaps most remarkably, a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.



