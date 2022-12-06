Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas





Of course, that can all change a lot faster than you think, and if you're not cautious, you could easily find yourself empty-handed on December 20 or 21 desperately searching for last-minute holiday deals on popular products like the best tablets available today or, at the very least, online retailers willing to deliver what you want before Santa comes down the chimney.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Pink Gold, S Pen Included, New, Full Manufacturer Warranty $290 off (32%) $609 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot





All that can be avoided by ordering the high-end Android tablet of your dreams at a dreamy "clearance" price right now, as Woot guarantees the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale until December 12 (or while supplies last) will arrive on your doorstep in time for the big day.





This is technically not the overall best Samsung tablet you can buy this (end of) the holiday season, but it is way cheaper than the ginormous 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra while also offering plenty of screen real estate. Namely, a generous 12.4 inches of ultra-high-res Super AMOLED goodness with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate support for just $609.99.





That obviously doesn't make this an affordable slate by "conventional" standards, nonetheless saving you a pretty substantial 290 bucks off the $899.99 list price (or, as Woot calls it, "pointless" price) of a 128GB Tab S8 Plus storage variant.













Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor doesn't hold a candle to the competition's M2 beast... while arguably delivering just enough raw power to make your purchase a relatively smart investment for a special someone this Christmas. The only little problem is said special someone will need to be cool with the love-it-or-hate-it pink gold flavor on sale at Woot in brand-new condition with a full manufacturer warranty included.

With nearly three weeks still to go (as we write this), you obviously have plenty of time left to consider and even reconsider your options for Christmas gifts for the entire family and, well, actually buy everything.