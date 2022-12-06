Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With nearly three weeks still to go (as we write this), you obviously have plenty of time left to consider and even reconsider your options for Christmas gifts for the entire family and, well, actually buy everything.
Of course, that can all change a lot faster than you think, and if you're not cautious, you could easily find yourself empty-handed on December 20 or 21 desperately searching for last-minute holiday deals on popular products like the best tablets available today or, at the very least, online retailers willing to deliver what you want before Santa comes down the chimney.
All that can be avoided by ordering the high-end Android tablet of your dreams at a dreamy "clearance" price right now, as Woot guarantees the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale until December 12 (or while supplies last) will arrive on your doorstep in time for the big day.
This is technically not the overall best Samsung tablet you can buy this (end of) the holiday season, but it is way cheaper than the ginormous 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra while also offering plenty of screen real estate. Namely, a generous 12.4 inches of ultra-high-res Super AMOLED goodness with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate support for just $609.99.
That obviously doesn't make this an affordable slate by "conventional" standards, nonetheless saving you a pretty substantial 290 bucks off the $899.99 list price (or, as Woot calls it, "pointless" price) of a 128GB Tab S8 Plus storage variant.
Although certainly massive, this is not a completely unprecedented discount, having been offered more than once in the past by this same Amazon-owned e-tailer for very limited periods of time. Samsung itself even surpassed the 32 percent markdown... for a few hours or so a couple of weeks back, but something tells us that absolutely bonkers deal will not return anytime soon (or ever).
At 610 bucks, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is naturally a lot cheaper than Apple's jumbo-sized new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, holding an important advantage over its two top rivals by shipping alongside a handy S Pen at no extra cost.
Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor doesn't hold a candle to the competition's M2 beast... while arguably delivering just enough raw power to make your purchase a relatively smart investment for a special someone this Christmas. The only little problem is said special someone will need to be cool with the love-it-or-hate-it pink gold flavor on sale at Woot in brand-new condition with a full manufacturer warranty included.
Things that are NOT allowed: