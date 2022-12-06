Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
With nearly three weeks still to go (as we write this), you obviously have plenty of time left to consider and even reconsider your options for Christmas gifts for the entire family and, well, actually buy everything.

Of course, that can all change a lot faster than you think, and if you're not cautious, you could easily find yourself empty-handed on December 20 or 21 desperately searching for last-minute holiday deals on popular products like the best tablets available today or, at the very least, online retailers willing to deliver what you want before Santa comes down the chimney.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Pink Gold, S Pen Included, New, Full Manufacturer Warranty
$290 off (32%)
$609 99
$899 99
Buy at Woot

All that can be avoided by ordering the high-end Android tablet of your dreams at a dreamy "clearance" price right now, as Woot guarantees the deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale until December 12 (or while supplies last) will arrive on your doorstep in time for the big day.

This is technically not the overall best Samsung tablet you can buy this (end of) the holiday season, but it is way cheaper than the ginormous 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra while also offering plenty of screen real estate. Namely, a generous 12.4 inches of ultra-high-res Super AMOLED goodness with state-of-the-art 120Hz refresh rate support for just $609.99.

That obviously doesn't make this an affordable slate by "conventional" standards, nonetheless saving you a pretty substantial 290 bucks off the $899.99 list price (or, as Woot calls it, "pointless" price) of a 128GB Tab S8 Plus storage variant.

Although certainly massive, this is not a completely unprecedented discount, having been offered more than once in the past by this same Amazon-owned e-tailer for very limited periods of time. Samsung itself even surpassed the 32 percent markdown... for a few hours or so a couple of weeks back, but something tells us that absolutely bonkers deal will not return anytime soon (or ever).

At 610 bucks, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is naturally a lot cheaper than Apple's jumbo-sized new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, holding an important advantage over its two top rivals by shipping alongside a handy S Pen at no extra cost.

Of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor doesn't hold a candle to the competition's M2 beast... while arguably delivering just enough raw power to make your purchase a relatively smart investment for a special someone this Christmas. The only little problem is said special someone will need to be cool with the love-it-or-hate-it pink gold flavor on sale at Woot in brand-new condition with a full manufacturer warranty included.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now
Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now
Here's why former football star Herschel Walker controls the future of net neutrality
Here's why former football star Herschel Walker controls the future of net neutrality
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Apple Music beats Spotify to the home karaoke punch with neat new 'Sing' feature
Apple Music beats Spotify to the home karaoke punch with neat new 'Sing' feature
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless