Here is the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in Mint color
Samsung is expected to launch a new mid-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), and while we don’t know when exactly that will happen, we know just about everything else.
Several official-looking pictures leaked earlier this month provided us with a first look at the tablet’s design, while another report revealed its price and key specs. The first images of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) confirmed the tablet will be available in at least two colors: black and silver.
Since the tablet was listed on some official Samsung websites, we already know what to expect specs-wise. For instance, the tablet sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution, an 8-megapixel main sensor, and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper.
Other key specs include a large 7040mAh battery that offers 14 hours of video playback or 13 hours of Wi-Fi and internet browsing, AKG speakers with Dolby System, S Pen support, and Android 14.
In Europe, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is expected to cost around €400, while the LTE version will be available for €50 more.
However, the folks over at 91mobiles got their hands on new images that show the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in a different color, Mint. Granted, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) doesn’t bring too many changes design-wise in comparison with the previous model, at least customers will have multiple options when it comes to colors.
No details about the processor have been revealed yet, but rumor has it the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will use Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset. As far as memory goes, the slate will pack 4GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB internal storage.
