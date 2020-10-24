Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 is on sale at a record discount of up to $200

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from Xfinity

If you're in the market for a reasonably priced Android tablet with a beautiful screen, stylus support, powerful processor, and excellent battery life ahead of the holiday season, you don't have to regret missing out on Amazon's huge Prime Day sales event last week or wait another month or so for the Black Friday extravaganza to kick off in earnest.

That's because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing on Amazon in both 128 and 256GB storage variants, and you don't even need a Prime membership to save up to a whopping 200 bucks on the high-end Android slate commercially released a little over a year ago.

Normally available for $650 and up, the Snapdragon 855-powered 10.5-incher can be currently purchased at a hefty $180 discount in a single gray color option as far as the entry-level 128 gig configuration is concerned. The Cloud Blue and Rose Blush flavors are themselves on sale at a special price, but said price is $50 higher than that of the aforementioned Mountain Gray model right now.

Meanwhile, digital hoarders will be happy to see the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S6 variant capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally drop by $200 from an arguably excessive $730 list price. Once again, you have to pick a gray paint job to maximize your savings, with the blue and rose hues costing just 130 bucks less than usual.

Keep in mind that the extra local digital hoarding room also comes paired with two gigs of RAM more than the 6GB count of the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 version, while everything else naturally stays the same. 

We're talking a more than respectable spec sheet by late 2020 standards, including everything from a gorgeous Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels to a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, a grand total of four speakers, two rear-facing cameras, in-display fingerprint recognition technology, and Android 10 on the software side of things.

Constructed from a super-premium combination of glass and aluminum, the 10.5-inch tablet is incredibly thin and lightweight, at 5.7mm and 420 grams respectively, not to mention that the bad boy ships alongside a productivity-enhancing S Pen as standard.

Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

$90 amazon
  Display 10.5 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  Battery 7040 mAh
  OS Android 10

