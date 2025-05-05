Samsung expands its Tactical Edition lineup with a new tablet
Samsung’s latest rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active 5, is getting a Tactical Edition in the United States. The new tablet has been enhanced to meet the requirements of various military scenarios.
As per the company’s announcement, the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition delivers military-grade security and compatibility with a wide range of mission-ready software apps that special operations teams use.
For the unaware, Samsung’s Tactical Edition lineup has been specifically designed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense and the products that are part of this rather niche category are actively deployed across all branches of the U.S. military. Not only that, but the Tactical Edition devices have been employed by first responders in the US too.
The newly introduced Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition keeps all the key features from the previous Tactical Edition products, including tactical radio interoperability and mission-ready software support, while adding a few new hardware enhancements that support the safe and secure transmission of classified information.
In addition, the tablet supports all conventional cellular capabilities, including 5G, LTE, CBRS, Wi-Fi 6E, and is AT&T FirstNet Ready. In case of need, military personnel can enable the tablet’s newly added Stealth Mode for off-grid communications, disabling LTE and e-911, and muting all radio frequency broadcasting.
For enhanced security, the tablet features a Covert Lock feature that can be enabled when the need arises. This will de-energize baseband communications modems and GPS, fully securing the tablet from emitting an RF signature.
Other security features that come pre-installed on the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition include a Night Vision mode and mission-ready apps like Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) and the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit (BATDOK).
The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition can endure drops up to 1.5 meters and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H compliant to withstand extreme altitudes, temperatures, vibration and humidity.
The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition is only available for purchase through select IT channel partners, so you won’t find this in every Samsung store.
Samsung’s Tactical Edition solutions combine the power of our proven commercial, off-the-shelf devices with highly customized software and features to meet the demands of military personnel operating in high-stakes environments. With the Galaxy Tab Active5 Tactical Edition, we are introducing our most powerful purpose-built tactical solution yet – in a larger format to enhance precision Situational Awareness capabilities in the field.
– Tyler Gipson, GM, Head of B2B at Samsung Electronics America, May 2025.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition comes with an S Pen | Image credit: Samsung
One of the key features of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition is the fact that it connects with most tactical radios, drone systems, laser range finders, external GPS, and more.
The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Tactical Edition has been specifically designed for military operations | Image credit: Samsung
It’s powered by an Exynos 1380 processor and sports an 8-inch premium resolution display. Also, the tablet comes with an S Pen and features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, along with a 13-megapixel main camera on the back.
